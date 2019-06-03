I run things in Dominica – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has sent a clear message to Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) General Secretary, Thomas Letang and Dominicans by extension, that he runs things in this country.
“I have embarked on a mission to meet with every single public officer in Dominica and I met with the junior clerks, ladies and gentlemen and I hear Thomas Letang telling me, stop meeting them…my brother, I run things in Dominica…” Skerrit declared to a rousing response from his followers at the launch of the DLP’s candidate for Roseau South on Sunday.
The DLP leader continued, “I met the junior clerks and their main issue is their non-appointment and I will say to them tonight, I have given instructions to the Chief Personnel Officer to move with the appointment of 152 junior clerks in Dominica, ladies and gentlemen and to fill all vacant positions in the public service with immediate effect. So, every vacant post in the public service shall be filled.”
Skerrit summoned junior clerks to a meeting on April 11, 2019, the same day that the DPSU held a rally with its members to discuss salary negotiations and other grievances that are affecting them. He announced after that meeting that the government would appoint 53 junior clerks into the public service.
Letang responded to that move by accusing the prime minister of using the meeting with the junior clerks to make political mileage. He pointed out that over the years, the union has been calling on the government to appoint these workers, cognizant of the negative implications of their non-appointment in terms of their inability get study leave, annual increment or to take a bank loan.
“But nobody has been taking us seriously,” the union official noted. “You knew the vacant positions were there. All you had to do, was make the recommendations to the Public Service Commission for their appointment.”
The DPSU has since embarked on a “go slow” effective Friday 31st and has given the government until Tuesday June 11, 2019 to call the union to the negotiating table to address their concerns, or face ”enhanced industrial action.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
27 Comments
My friends, Skerrit will turn the government into another PVDSA. Chavez did that in Venezuela where the oil company was so bloated that they were one of the highest cost producers of petroleum byproducts in the world. People were being paid to do nothing.
Now we have these idiot supporters who cheer him on when he says he runs things in Dominica. I knew the day would come when this arrogant twit would think he is the emperor of the country.
BOY LOOK SHOWDOWN THEM DAYS THERE
this election is going to be a very interesting ONE!
Now you ALL UWPites are braying like J A’s because Skerrit said HE RUNS THINGS IN DOMINICA but when UWP WAS IN POWER,
One once said that HE IS IN CONTROL, WE never heard that kind of out burst from Matt and the UWP. We should not forget Lennox Linton has said and done so much and so many Ill and DISGRACEFUL things to this country and it’s people. Where was Matt and Q95 then? Today Matt wants to run an entire(show) program on what Skerrit said to Letang. Well put that in your ALL pipe and smoke it. SKERRIT RUNS THINGS ! Not UWP, CCM, or LETANG.
I’m just not sure why these UWPites think they can win the next election when they clearly do not have the support. Saying that you are going to win will not cut it. You need to work hard and invest in your campaign. You can’t have people sitting on campaign funds for their personal benefit and expect to win. Shame on the UWP supporters who are scared to call out the leadership but expect to win because they feel entitled. No no…. that’s not how it works especially when the masses are seeing the development taking place. So if you choose to walk with your eyes close, who vex, lose.
Skerrit you are right …….”I run things” you are running things for YOURSELF but NOT in the best interest of the poor people of Dominica.
This is why you have to me removed from office immediately..
tell him read the book of Daniel…start from chapter 4…nebuchadnezzar in all his glory and pride was punished by the Most High for similar quote..
Thomas Letang, looks like you got Skerritt right where you want him, which is to appoint the civil servants to fill the available positions permanently. A very wise and tactical move. Let’s see if Skerritt fulfills the promise because he’s known to lie over and over. However, this time if he doesn’t deliver then the civil servants, even the Labourites, will be mad at him and vote him out. Checkmate!!
After the election Skerrit Will buy a one Way ticket to new York and leave you all to souce sel.
2004 they said he had dimples. where are they now? Covered in/by fat .The bro has morphed into papoo an elder in my mom’s village when I was a little boy. He had a long large white beard. As if he could be hired as a black santa.
Ed Registe forever looking untidy in the back. Cannot ever wear a button down shirt properly.
I’m laughing at about the comment and your name
Oh yess… an inept PM running D/ca’s economy alright; make no bones about it!
There is just too much evidence on display that PM Skerrit is too inept to get D/ca’s industrial policy to work.
He lacks a degree of social cohesion in the population to allow the government to harness all the economic horses to pull in the same direction.
He lacks clear vision about what can work domestically, regionally and in the real world and what can’t, as well as strong organisational skills on the part of the implementers.
If that takes, as customary in D/ca, pushing square pegs into round holes, the supporters of Skerrit and this Labour Party government will maintain it can be done, but always to D/ca’s peril as being currently witnessed.
Admin,any mention of Linton by buggy Skerrit?
Please give it to us!
No not this time around no beauty contest no more. His dad did to the opposition leader in 1995 Am going to be respectful. There has never been a carnival queen from ahfouahweeland. Right %???? Ok U agree hhahahaha lol! Ever wondered why?
the words of an authoritarian. That is a man who wants you to know who is in charge. I RUN THINGS. I. not we, not the DLP, not me and my team or my team and i. But I. ME. Me alone. In fact, you are wrong mr PM. You work for me. Myself and every dominican who lives, works, pays taxes, and contributes to the growth of our poor country. In the end, all i can say is, Yes Mr. PM, it is you, who is running this country to the ground. we are in a severe economical state. Many dont want to admit it, but we are not growing economically. we are not producing. all we do is import. Nothing is really being exported. Hucksteirng cannot save the country. We need to start producing high valued commodities. We need to focus on manufacturing. God forbid that Clear Harbor closes. Is now you will see nonsense in the country. Meanwhile we act like everything is fine and it can stay how it is. Laborites just waiting for the next freeness, whether is in the form of a jam or a envelope of money or a ride.
How comes unsuspecting DLP supporters are clapping to Skerrit’s buffoonery so?? OMG.
This MISLEADER is empty, he is scared of his impending defeat, and has no plan for Dominica’s advancement. He just spews garbage!!!! Skerrit has been the country’s most idiotic PM..
No wonder under his rule, the country has been brought so low .
Stuppessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssdssssssssssssss,very empty message!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
You wont be running things for much longer I can tell you that.
Drunk with power.
Skerrit has shown time after time by his utterances that he is neither very smart nor politically savvy. How that man has remained Prime Minister for so long is mind boggling.
I can understand we falling for it the first time (2005); but that should have been it.
have a conversation with laborites and you will understand. I was in town and i listened to many of the attendees of the Chekira launching. All i could do was shake my head. the things those people said. the way they act. I said to myself, no wonder we are in such a state. It is these kinds of people who are ensuring that we are kept behind. The level of ignorance coming from the mouths of grown people. Their purposes for leaving their little hamlets behind God’s back to come to roseau. I said no wonder we cannot progress, because the majority of Dominicans seem to be ignoramuses who support absolute nonsense. these people care not about economics and society and social issues once a drum is beating and rum is being poured. No wonder. Its all about freeness and good time. No wonder. and they wear their ignorance proudly under their red shirts. they have little boys on trucks singing majee – “Dont vote who dont have money”. But it is our money from the treasury that the DLP is using.
Ummm … so just because they have a different political opinion and leaning that makes them “ignoramuses”? This idea that supporters of the DLP are all greedy or beggars is highly offensive to the hard working people who are Labourites. I do not agree with everything that DLP does but looking at the two options, it is better than the UWP.
He have been stealing the people’s election
Skerrit, you only run things in Dominica because at the last election the people gave you a mandate to run things in Dominica. Right now we don’t want to discuss if that procedure was fair and according to law or not. However, what I would say to you that you would do very well to get of your high horse and tone it down a bit. The clock is ticking and you are living on borrowed time. If you think for one minute that you could survive an election defeat and they by force… Think again!
OK, let`s see how that plays out!
What is wrong with Skerrit? he looks like an old man. God always have a way to deal with the evil
Agree with you Dom12 Lavie Sodom or what?
The Almighty is in control,you have abused your power and have became wealthy and powerful on the backs of the poor hopeless people,but every tyrant in history has a day of demise,continue your brutal regime.
We all have heard the saying….the buck stop here….that means I am in charge. I run things. So when things go wrong put the blame on me. I CAN HANDLE IT . I CAN HANDLE ALL WHAT YOU THROW AT ME. I am the PM and I am the one to be held responsible AND I know my job. POSITIVE and CONFIDENT LEADERSHIP displayed. Kool.