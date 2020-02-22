‘I worked very hard’ – Miss Dominica 2020 (update with photos)

Dominica’s 2020 Carnival Queen has attributed her success in the competition to hard work. 20-year-old Savahnn James beat six other contestants to clinch the title at the Miss Dominica 2020 pageant which was held on Thursday night.

James won the awards for Best Talent and Best Response to Question on her way to the crown.

“I am very excited; I am very happy and I worked very hard,” she told reporters shortly after being crowned.

She said her response to question gave her the edge in the competition.

“I was very strong; I was very confident in the way that I was answering so I think that gave me the edge,” James said.

With her platform ‘Sustainable Living Through Renewable Energy,’ James said she plans to work with the environmental clubs to help bring awareness on the topic.

“I am very passionate about the environment, so I think it’s important that I make my platform not just a platform, but a lifestyle,” she stated.

James said she is looking forward to represent Dominica at the regional pageants.

She advised any young women who plan to participate in the Miss Dominica pageant to “go for it.”

Shannon Connor St Hilaire secured the 2nd runner-up spot. She won the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Costume, Best in Costume, and Best Evening Wear

The first runner-up position went to Primrose Angel David. She won the awards for Best Swimwear, Best in Swimwear and Best in Evening Wear.

Melanie Charles took the award for Miss Amity.

The other contestants were Kadisha Joseph of Fond Cole, Kimra Charles also representing Fond Cole and Elnarrah Emmanuel representing Kingshill and Grandbay.

The pageant took place at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Meantime, Events Coordinator at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Marva Williams said all the contestants were amazing and put on a great show.

“The contestants were amazing,” she said.

According to her, a realistic assessment of the show will show clearly that there are a lot of talented young people in Dominica.

She congratulated the new Miss Dominica and her team as well as Primrose David and Shannon St Hilaire.

“They all did an amazing job and it was a really tight competition,” Williams said.

Williams mentioned, however, there are a lot of things that need to be reviewed.

“We have recognized failures in certain avenues and we are committed to put things in place to help members,” she stated.

Williams revealed that registration is open to other young women who want to participate in the 2021 National Queen pageant.

“We know that the winning prize is a full scholarship from the government of Dominica to study at a University on any subject of their choice and I think that is an opportunity young ladies could take,” Williams stated.