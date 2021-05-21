IN PICTURES: Award ceremony for cultural icons Alwin Bully and Steve Hyacinth

Two of Dominica’s most prolific writers, Dr. Alwin Bully and Steve Hyacinth have been awarded for their contribution to the nation’s arts and culture at the award ceremony of the Dominica Writer’s Festival which took place on 15th May 2021.
Below are snapshots from the event courtesy of the Division of Culture.
7 Comments
Congratulations to Mr. Bully. Thank you for the many years of sharing your talents with those before me and for all those you are still inspiring. I was fortunate to work with you and Steve Hyacinth and a production like no other in the 90s when you brought to DA theatre the Broadway play “Once on this Island”. Thanks to all the hard work of Steve to help me find my acting skills, Pearl Christian for further expanding my lungs to sing those songs and Daryll Philip to complete it with dance, it was one of my best experiences in life. Thank you Mr. Bully. You are loved, blessed to have a beautiful woman at your side for life and in all that you both have done, you have set an example for how one should live. We love you and always will.
Alwyn Bully a true son of the soil. Happy to see you get your accolades while you can enjoy the moments with loved ones. Much love and respect to a dear dear friend. Live long and prosper friend. Anita, Barbara and the rest of the clan, you are blessed while you breathe the same air as this icon. Continue to cherish him. Love you guys.
Dr Alwin Bully is a Dominica icon. I have so much respect for his body of work.
Admin – is Alwyn Bully sick? he looks frail and suffering.
ADMIN: You are not the only one to make that observation – he is not well. However, there has been no public statement from the family (that we are aware of). We have chosen to respect their privacy.
It great seeing Alwin Bully and his wife on this prestigious company and Ceremony. What a great man, exceptionally dedicated and hardworking Gentleman in the fields of Drama, Theatre, Teaching and Cultural icon.
Greetings Professor Alwin and Committed Anita Bully of “People Action Theatre”
Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance. Wish YOU and Family all the Best. Greetings to be PAT be Team.
An award is good; nevertheless, in the case of Alwin, we need to erect a monument of the man somewhere on the island; I suggest it would be appropriate to name something after this gallant of a man.
Maybe a street could be named after him; if there was a drama theater on the island, it would be appropriate to name it: ‘The Alwin Bully Theater.’
I do not suggest complete twilight years, but as the theory goes “once a man twice a child.”
I wish you all the best including happiness too.
Steve; (Manno) good to see you, I spoke with your uncle about twenty minuets ago!
Congratulations to Mr. Bully and Mr. Hyacinth.