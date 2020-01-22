IN PICTURES: Carnival Opening in Roseau 2020

An eager crowd, over 26 cultural groups with colour and dynamism to spare IN PICTURES captures 2020 Carnival Opening in Roseau held Saturday, January 18th.
An eager crowd, over 26 cultural groups with colour and dynamism to spare IN PICTURES captures 2020 Carnival Opening in Roseau held Saturday, January 18th.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Great photography and great vibes for 2020…anyway..ladies…pleas i begging you oooooohhhh please leave the pot bellies in 2019. we need to get rid of the big bellies in 2020, if you not pregnant please dont pretend to be.