IN PICTURES: Coming to grips with COVID-19 in Dominica

Dominica News Online - Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at 6:58 PM
Dominica announced its first case of the coronavirus on March 22. Since then the figure has increased to 14.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVD-19 on the island, the government has declared a state of emergency with an accompanying curfew.

Over the past week or so, DNO has been taken to the streets of Roseau to see how Dominicans are responding to the changes which COVID-has imposed on their lives. Photos by Cecil Clarke.

 

1 Comment

  1. Zandoli
    April 5, 2020

    Some of these people are standing too close to each other

