IN PICTURES: Contract signing for international airport

The contract signing for the construction of an international airport in Dominica took place on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in a grand ceremony at Windsor Park Stadium. The event attracted a large gathering of Dominicans many of them, supporters of the Dominica Labour Party and included performances from some top local acts.
Below are some photos taken at the event.
38 Comments
See clownship boy! lmaoo. Joseph Isaac looking like he borrow a suit from Cecil Joseph. This laborite supporters supposed to know better. But they do not care. Once they get what they want they will sing for their supper whole day and night. Clown show.
I noticed above that the opposing commentators have said, “nothing,” against the ceremonial signing for an “International Airport” in Dominica, which is not rotten “FOOLISHNESS & FICTITIOUS” speculations.
Here is #1— “This contract signing for the construction of an international airport to be completed in 2025 is just a SMOKE and MIRROR trick to divert attention from the intentional scandalous Choksi affair where Dominica’s name is being dragged through the “septic tank” —
For goodness sake! Who is “Choksi and his criminal affair”? What is the foolishness about Dominica being dragged through some “SEPTIC TANK”?
The man is in Dominica with his BACTERIAL TANK, as you claim, did we invite him? Or else, why is he being charged for illegal entry? Is it not because we are protecting our name?
You want to be negatively attentive, go right ahead. You have not been doing anything different anyway.
To #2, 3, 4, etc this one is for you also.
You don’t have a clue what you are talking about, HYPOCRITE.
Some people consume alcohol regularly to divert their attention from their perennial problems. What alcohol is to them this airport talk is to Skerrit.
Look! As Skerrit and his minions bloviate about the construction of this international airport, we lose sight of the fact that more and more Dominicans are becoming jobless, penniless, dispossessed and hopeless.
Keeping up to date with utility bills; paying mortgages and rent; putting a meal on the table for many residents is becoming near impossible so to do. Many are joining the long unemployment line and sliding far below the Poverty Line. Despite these troubling and desperate times the Airport Talk takes precedence.
Skerrit’s dimensional strategy is working perfectly well. Dominicans WISE UP! Don’t be fooled. It’s full time to take your country back.
Anybody who cannot see or even detect the joke in that signing of a so called contract is perhaps blind or simple ignorant!
If we look carefully, it is not possible to identify any one person in that picture who remotely resembles someone involve in the construction or building of International Airport!
What I personally detect is some Dominicans signing (writing ) on something perhaps signing something with Dr. Corruption Company Sir Knight Roosevelt Skerrit that damn T…. doctor Punjab eh!
People take it from me who might be an idiot; nevertheless, that is just a show there is not going to be any International Airport built in this century, in Dominica while Roosevelt is Prime Minister!
Election is fast approaching, that which we see is another election ploy!
It is the same as taking Dominica to the next level one election year, five years later, he was going to transform Dominica which (words are one of the same).
“For fools rush in where angels fear to tread first written by Alexander Pope in his 1711 poem An Essay on Criticism. The phrase alludes to inexperienced or rash people attempting things that more experienced people avoid. It has since entered the general English lexicon as an idiom.” This this as we see is simple an expression another psychological language, Roosevelt uses on the unintelligent person, or group of people in Dominica; that is to show them a picture along with some entertainment, that set their mind at ease; such as the picture on DNO with the caption ” Dominica International Airport.
However, on keen observation all we see is a Street divided with a white painted line in the middle; and our foolish people sing and dance over what is not reality; I suppose they danced when they heard Roosevelt said the geothermal plant will finish in time to sell electricity to Guadeloupe and Martinique, and when they saw the silhouette of how Dominica was supposed to Developed.
You are nothing but a flying cicada. You asked for airport, he giving it to you now and you still complaining. I have told you over and over that Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica. Not on this earth not on the next one. Man, just enjoy your social security and lay back on a hammock with a pipe in your mouth.
Not all of us are as ‘clever’ as you. You are an obnoxious person!
Beware of false profits bringing good tidings and promises of gifts.
Well said. Kick those Clowns🤡 and their fairy tales from far and wide the HELL OUT OF OUR DOMINICA ASAP and start with this Failed Incompetent Labour Party PRIME Odd MINISTER Skerrit. We have had enough of this Political Clown 🤡. Our Country’s infrastructure is in State of Disaster and a Nuisance. Skerrit and his Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Labour Government has ruined our Economy, Our Agriculture and reduced Our struggling People, Children and our suffering Families to that Deceptive Level of Poverty and begging created by this Failed Brutal Inhuman Labour Government. The Guy(?) Lies all in the time says one of our prolific contributor to Our DNO. Thanks 👍 Much Bro. Well Appreciated. We honestly need Decent highly professional Experienced Trusted Visionary Focussed Matured PRIME MINISTER for our People, our Dominica and Government. One with sound Leadership & Commitment. No Red Clinic
It’s time for Change of this PM. We welcome one whom we Trust to manage DOMINICA.
Just imagine IBO criticizing DNO.These UWP JACKA’S does not realize it is the same BS why they are out of power NEVER to return.Skerrit does not have to answer to IBO,Views,Jonathan,Banday or Francisco-ODDS,they are in the minority 18-3,59.01%-40.99%,26,643-16,424.Useless losers.Waste of time,no ambition lazy crooks.Linton,Lugay and John has not been working for years.
Stop the. Critic let’s see what happen mms and Chinese. Own da already
This contract signing for the construction of an international airport to be completed in 2025 is just a SMOKE and MIRROR trick to divert attention from the intentional scandalous Choksi affair where Dominica’s name is being dragged through the septic tank.
What will be the next attempt at distraction by this clueless, unconscionable , corrupt kakistocracy – a spaceship to heaven?
Only that you have to say?
Thought YOU ALL said you all going to stop the signing and no damn airport was going to be built.
Where was UNCLE with his large big mouth? He went hiding and he sent you all to make a fool of yourselves?!
Don’t know why YOU USELESS WICKED PEOPLE won’t understand that the majority of the Dominican don’t want you all to govern the country. You ALL are trouble makers. Arrogant and ignorant. You ALL have no LOVE but pure hate, selfishness and malice in your hearts. You ALL are always angry. You ALL talk in range. No docile conversation. Always vex.
Listening to BLASTING and BLUE BLUE on the talk shows on Q95 is disgraceful. They are always angry. They speak in a rage. Even want to dictate to the PM what he must do. They sound so laughable ! Think the PM has time to waste listening to those kind of creatures? Hell NO!
The remote controlled PM should listen to everyone. They are taxpayers and their contributions, no matter how miniscule, keep the country afloat.
By the way, Gaston Browne has the PM on a leash. When people are naïve , uneducated and have an eggshell ego like Skerrit, they get used like a drum.
Jealous, jealous, get a life.
You complained no International Airport. Now he about to give you one, you still complaining. Cry, cry baby. Get a life, IBO France. Lennox Linton will never be the Prime Minister. Not on this earth, not on the next one.
You know you are as ignorant as they come!
Jealous of what; and who cares whether Lennox become Prime Minister or no; if it is in Lennox destiny to be come Prime Minister of Dominica he will be!
You like to dabble in rubbish, you are a very delusional nobody; I doubt at this time there are any of us Dominican born who would not want to see an International Airport built in the country; nevertheless, what we are seeing is nothing than a joke.
We do not have any records of any builder of International Airports anywhere in the World registered in a fictitious name “Montreal Management.”
The joke right now is on people like you and Roosevelt Skerrit, and the rest of the country who are all existing in a spectrum delusion!
I did some research on companies which design and build International Airports, the forty (40) best in the world including Canada, I can name, but sorry to disappoint you; Montreal Management is not among them!
“A one-billion-dollar contract between the Government of Dominica and Montreal Management Consultant Establishment (MMCE) has been signed signalling the official commencement of the construction of the highly anticipated international airport.”
How about the airport will commence on June 15, 2021? A simple firm date will do. This guy lies all the time and sadly, people believe him. Weren’t there pictures of the new Roseau? What became of all the geothermal talk?
@Anthony P. Ismael
I have made your points numerous times. Mr. Skerrit is the world’s most notorious LIAR. Everything that emanates from his mouth is strictly intended to deceive for political profit.
One of the FATTEST LIES was the COUP. This man went before the world and accused most of the then opposition members of staging an attempted coup fully well knowing it was a BOLD and DANGEROUS lie which could have plunged the country and the region into total chaos. He has yet to apologize .
The man is a hardened, unrepentant LIAR. Telling LIES have become his favorite pastime.
Well, this all looks marvelous and fantastic but who is going to own the airport and the profits the contractor or the people of Dominica. When the loan is unable to be repaid the company will sue and put a lien on the airport. Where is yours truly going to get all that money to pay the contractor? Who is going to inspect the construction to make sure it is up to par, yours truly?
That is what they call,THE PEOPLE,THE CITIZENS,THE MAJORITY.I am asking where was Linton during the signing ceremony?
Clown I beg you to, “Do not forget the date June 9th 2021 that King Liar Skerrit and partners in crime signed a treaty to constucti an International Airport”.
Make sure you write it down over your bed head so that when you are reminded of it, you won’t give excuses.
“Why wasn’t he Invited through the Protocal of the The Parliament and As a Standing Committed Parliamentary Representative”, from a well established Hard working committed Marigot Constituency.
It looks as if that the necessary Protocal was NoT established where the PARL REP is key to his constituents and constituency and that the Protocals MUST be acknowledged and well prepared to serve both as a Parliamentary Representative and s Member of The Governing Parliament. Nuff Respect please
God 🙏 Guide and Protect All of our People.
Blessings to All.
Perfect timing Skerrit, as per usual. Every time your find yourself politically under pressure you pull a rabbit out of your hat, this time in guise of a new airport. Your are the biggest manipulator I’ve ever come across. The problem for you, the hat is getting smaller all the time. What’s your next step?
If liar Skerrit had any modicum of respect for the people, he would never ask his unsuspecting followere to dress in red to come attend this ceremony. If i were a DLP supporter, he would have to justify the reason to me!!! As i quoted in another blogg, he has done so before when he assembled them in Lagon in 2009, and showed them on a very big screen how a new Roseau would look…I feel sick everytime i visit Roseau presently. Dog …., broken sidewalk, smelling pee pee, garbage strewn everywhere, etc. So Skerrit is just a deciever!!
@%, my comment above, to your well-loved comrade and the rest, is for you as well, but I will repeat part of what I said:
Your comments and your counterparts are nothing but FOOLISHNESS and FICTITIOUS babbling exaggerations. I am pleased that you continue to sideline a few of us from among yourselves. Thank you once again!
Grammarly gave me 100% writing evaluation for this piece. Figure out why.
IN PICTURES: Satan is once again deceiving the people. DNO I respect you but I believe that’s a better or more catchy headline than yours.
Your catchy headline belongs to the dark side of your mind. Didn’t you see the faces of your fellow Dominicans being thankful for such a day, why would you want to your fellow Dominicans at this time to be entrained with such nonsense, keep it where it belongs.
I have to admit that I am one of those who has spent a lot of time waiting on connecting flights to Dominica. As such, I would love to see the international airport up and running smoothly. That said, when will work start and what is the expected completion date for the airport?
@LImckoy, you started fairly, and I believe that many of us, Dominican’s, would agree with that first point.
I myself, dread the overnighting in Barbados or Antigua because the airline that leaves Toronto arrives too late for me to catch the one that will take me to Dominica. So flying straight to Dominica, without having to onboard the airplane would be a blessing for me.
In December my sister had to overnight in Barbados because Air Canada delayed, picking up passengers on its way, and by the time it reached Barbados, her flight to Dominica had already left. At a time like now, nobody wants that kind of happening.
Anyway, what spoiled your comment is the question: “When will work start, and what is the expected completion date?” After all! Who can give you an answer to this inquiry at this time? Your comment is about the signing of the contract–now think about this!
Look at their supporters, they are delirious, they are in a trance. Presumably each of them got a bottle of cheap rum as an encouragement to attend.
Lemme do some maths 21-13 = 8 … 21 + 8 = 29… so, what have we learned? Skerrit plans to sign a contract for the international airport every 8 years, last time he signed it with the Chinese in 2013, 8 years ago, this time with MMC, who will it be in 2029?
Uncle, as I always say, when the first plane land, then I will believe you. Until then, just another bobol, distraction story to take away focus from some other embarassing issues you have!
I was waiting with bated breath on this news item from DNO. I know they would not disappoint. They are like a conveyor belt for items from the ruling regime.
This event was done with great fanfare and will amount to NOTHING as geothermal project; Dennis Byron led electoral reforms; the promised transparency of the 1.2 billion of missing CBI monies; the cruise village; the renewal of Roseau, etcetera.
By the way DNO, do you have any plans to ask law enforcement authorities about the results of the autopsy which was done on Kerwin Prosper? Become proactive DNO for once. PLEASEEEE!
Better late than never!
What was good for the goose is also good for the gander!
KUDOS! DNO.
Straight flight from JFK, New York to RSI, Dominica.
If only it was that simple…
Kid, king Liar Skerrit is well noted for making fake promises.
@OK Braindamage,you mentioned one lie Pm Dr. Skerrit, has told us Dominicans and I will tell you many a pond many lies Linton has told over the years.
Your braindamage needs to be tested ……!!!
When, if, and how the international airport becomes “reality” I will be flying often on those half-full planes stretching my feet across seats which will be better than flying first class. But really, what is it do we have on the island that would attract people to full a Jet and come and see? International airports are not meant to be in any place because a few people live there! The Covid didn’t cause any harm to Dominica partly because we don’t have people disembarking like crazy on the island. Even skeritt knows that the airport is just a dream and a tricky weapon.