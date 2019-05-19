IN PICTURES: DLP launch of Octavia ‘Teacher Bonnie’ Alfred

The launch of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency is underway at the Sikwi playing field at Castle Bruce.
Below are some photos which taken earlier at the event.
