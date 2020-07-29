IN PICTURES: Dominica’s lawmakers head to Parliament for 2020-2021 budget

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit presented 2020-2021 National Budget in Parliament on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
In these pictures, DNO has captured some images of Dominica’s lawmakers and some top public officials as they arrived at Parliament Building. All photos by Cecil Clarke.
3 Comments
God help Dominica with these ‘lawmakers’. DNO, are you for real? The phrases gangsters, crooks, etc. come to mind but lawmakers… I do not think so!
Thanks DNO but it would be nice if the members were identified with their name and constituency imprinted at the foot of those pictures.
But where is Spags John? I know I heard he is in NY but we not hearing him call Q95 as usual, we not hearing at least during the workers voice, the UWP not sending greetings to him or calling his name, uwp not saying a thing about him and yet, he is supposed to be a member of the opposition and member of Parliament. Has he abandoned uwp? Is he healthy? Is he hiding from something? Has he migrated? Don’t tell me is because of covid-19 because what’s app is still available, Q95 still have a US number he could call or connect with for free and our ports are now open. What’s going on with Him Hector Spaggs John?