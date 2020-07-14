IN PICTURES: Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul – highlighting the livelihood of a people

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 1:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Blessing of the boats during the Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul in Scotts head

Despite the constraints presented by COVID-19, the fisherfolk of the Parish of St. Mark turned out recently to celebrate, in a lively mass, the Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul.

Those in attendance were mostly from the Scotts Head community where fishing is the main livelihood of the people.

Activities included the customary blessing of the boats and the placing of a wreath in the sea in memory of the fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

The Feast Day ended with a Blockorama at Scott’s-Head.

Below are some pictures of the activities in Scotts Head on the Feast of St. Peter’s. Photos by Cecil Clarke.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Tony
    July 16, 2020

    Hello and good morning my people. Blessings to all the Fishermen and Women please stay safe and don’t forget to take a vest with you.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available