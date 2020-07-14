IN PICTURES: Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul – highlighting the livelihood of a people

Despite the constraints presented by COVID-19, the fisherfolk of the Parish of St. Mark turned out recently to celebrate, in a lively mass, the Feast of St. Peter and St. Paul.

Those in attendance were mostly from the Scotts Head community where fishing is the main livelihood of the people.

Activities included the customary blessing of the boats and the placing of a wreath in the sea in memory of the fishermen who lost their lives at sea.

The Feast Day ended with a Blockorama at Scott’s-Head.

Below are some pictures of the activities in Scotts Head on the Feast of St. Peter’s. Photos by Cecil Clarke.