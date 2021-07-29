IN PICTURES: Formal opening of Parliament July 28, 2021

The First Meeting of the Second Session of the Tenth Parliament officially got underway this morning, where Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit presented to the nation a 993.6 million dollar budget for approval from parliament for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Before the budget presentation, the President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin as customary inspected the guards, then gave his official address at the House of Assembly on Victoria Street, Roseau.

Below are the photos from this morning’s proceedings outside of Parliament.