IN PICTURES: Landslide at Macoucherie

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

One of the effects of a strong high-pressure system that is currently affecting Dominica and the Lesser Antilles. The system has been forecast to generate high surface winds, cloudy skies with scattered showers on a brisk trade wind flow.

The picture below is of a landslide which occurred at Macoucherie yesterday (Saturday, January 11) as a result of the inclement weather currently affecting the island.

Road blocked by a landslide at Macoucherie

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.