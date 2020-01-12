IN PICTURES: Landslide at Macoucherie

One of the effects of a strong high-pressure system that is currently affecting Dominica and the Lesser Antilles. The system has been forecast to generate high surface winds, cloudy skies with scattered showers on a brisk trade wind flow.
The picture below is of a landslide which occurred at Macoucherie yesterday (Saturday, January 11) as a result of the inclement weather currently affecting the island.
