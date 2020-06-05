IN PICTURES: The Feast of St. Isidore in Grand Bay during COVID-19

Isidore in Grand Bay is the largest feast on the island and while celebrated under COVID-19 restrictions in many ways it remained just as vibrant.
The mass was held in the garage of the presbytery as the Grandbay Catholic church was badly damaged during hurricane Maria.
