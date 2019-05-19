IN PICTURES: UWP presents its election candidates

The United Workers Party (UWP) is presenting, to the nation, its candidates for the next general election on the Roseau Bayfront.
The event began at around 4:00 o’clock this afternoon.
Below are some pictures taken earlier this evening at the event.
The United Workers Party (UWP) is presenting, to the nation, its candidates for the next general election on the Roseau Bayfront.
The event began at around 4:00 o’clock this afternoon.
Below are some pictures taken earlier this evening at the event.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.