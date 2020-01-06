IN PICTURES (Update): Village launch of Miss Dominica contestant Elnarrah Emmanuel

A contestant in the 2020 Miss Dominica Pageant, Elnarrah Emmanuel, plans to use her platform – Overcoming Depression – to advocate for individuals who may be dealing with the issue of depression.

“Today I rise; I rise to the occasion to stump the devil out of the lives of young people who are living with regret, guilt and indignity. I rise for you and everyone else like you who needs to overcome depression. Depression is real and many facades endeavour to jouster this reality,” she stated at her village launch which was held at the Newtown Savannah on Saturday.

Emmanuel said she will raise awareness of the potentially debilitating mental condition, especially for those who suffer in silence.

“Don’t kid yourself; many of us suffer in silence and do not know how we can get over all this fear. We need to be cognizant of the signs of depression. These signs are all around us, our family and friends who tend to hide them with the biggest and sweetest smile. So, today for this cause I rise. I rise as the phoenix of hope, as a strong advocate to help overcome depression,” she explained.

Elnarrah is the founder of the Pashiwok Dance Academy and won the first Dominica Can Dance contest in 2012.

Below are some pictures which were taken at the event.