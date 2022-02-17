IN PICTURES (WITH VIDEO): Boiling lake as of 16th February 2022

The water levels of the boiling lake continue to fluctuate. The photos and images depicted show the Forestry Divisions latest trip to the lake on 16th February 2022. The Forestry division advised that the levels will likely continue to vary but that the water levels are expected to return. This rise and fall in water levels is not entirely uncommon with the boiling lake.

The situation at the lake is being monitored with the division organizing site visits to the lake at least every 2 weeks.

The forestry division would like to remind the everyone that the trail remains closed due to concerns over safety.

The public is reminded that these periods of instability can last for weeks to months before normal activity is fully re-established. As this current episode continues, the risk of harmful gases such as Carbon Dioxide and small steam explosions is heightened.

Click here to read more about the history of water level fluctuations at the boiling lake.

Video and images courtesy of Forestry Division