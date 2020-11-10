IN PICTURES (with video): Effects of recent rains

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 11:38 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 

Sineku

 

Titou Gorge

Landslide in Vielle Case

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    November 10, 2020

    Just the destructive forces of nature. My hope is that no life was lost, property damage was minimal and normalcy will return to the country in the shortest time humanly possible.

    My thoughts and prayers are with the most vulnerable among us. Trust and hope they are managing reasonably well during these adverse conditions. God Bless

    • KID ON THE BLOCK
      November 11, 2020

      For once you make some sense!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available