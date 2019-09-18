IN PICTURES: A look back at Hurricane Maria two years later

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at 9:42 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Two years ago today, Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica, with losses estimated at US$1.37 billion, or 226 percent of GDP, left in its wake.  A death toll of 31 has been reported, a figure that may be even higher due to undocumented or unconfirmed cases including 34 missing people. More than 4,500 houses were destroyed and 20,000 were partially damaged under the near total destruction of Maria.

However, two years later, significant progress has been made in recovery efforts on the island.

A wide variety of photos are included below. The following set pictures shows sections of the island after the monster hurricane and how they look today.

 

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.