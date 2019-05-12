Infirmary residents get early Mother’s Day treat

Mother’s Day is being officially observed in Dominica and many other countries in the world today, Sunday May 12.

However, this year, some residents of the Dominica Infirmary had an early treat for occasion thanks to one of the institution’s regular benefactors, Stephanie James.

James, who resides in New York, facilitated the presentation, on Friday May 10th, of bouquets to four elderly residents of the Infirmary – Rosemary Charles, Ethlene Florent, Beatrice Valmond and Chrisline Eloi. A bouquet was also presented to the director of the institution, Annie St Luce.

The flowers were presented on James’ behalf by Cynthia Andre.

“….This is the very least that I can do to show my appreciation towards all of you. Happy Mothers’ day to each of you,” James said in a message to the recipients.

She told DNO, “It’s always a pleasure when people appreciate the little things that you do for them . It warmed my heart so much to see the smiles on the faces of the wonderful ladies ……at the Dominica Infirmary when they received their floral arrangements.”

James said that she hopes her action will motivate others to contribute to the work of the Dominica Infirmary and to generally, assist the elderly in Dominica.

The floral arrangements were made by Desmond Augustine and Debra Durand of Giraudel.