International airport project affected by COVID-19 but still on priority list – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the international airport promised for Dominica by his government has not been removed from the national priority list.

He said COVID-19 has delayed the project.

Skerrit said his government is looking forward to building the international airport since it is a way of sustaining the investment made in tourism.

He explained that when COVID-19 hit China, there was a technical group prepared to visit Dominica to conduct the final geotechnical studies, however, at that time China was grappling with Covid-19 and there were risks associated with people travelling from China, so the visit had to be suspended.

“We are hoping that once the borders are opened and protocols are in place that technical team can come in to do the final geotechnical studies to understand the soil type we have in the Wesley, Woodford Hill area,” he stated.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the process of land acquisition has started.

“We will start making payments to the landowners,” he said.

“Work is in progress,” Skerrit continued.”We haven’t stopped but there are some actions that are required on the ground and we are just hoping and praying that our borders and global borders can open up and we can see the abeyance of Covid-19 and we can certainly move with that project.”