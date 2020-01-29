International Dominican reggae artist releases single – Feeling the vibes

Kurt Prince aka King Tappa is an international Dominican Reggae artist operating out of New Jersey.

Prince is a seasoned artist and son of the soil who grew up in the community of Marigot and attended the Wills Strathmore Stevens Primary School up to the age of 10. He later migrated to St. Croix and then on to New Jersey where he planted the seeds of his musical career.

Read Prince’s full bio below.

King Tappa is a Dominican-born International reggae singer based in New Jersey. He has been in the music industry for over ten years. Starting his music career first as a DJ in his early teens through college and his twenties. Music has always been a big part of his family. King Tappa remembers singing and freestyling at the age of 14 and four years later, it comes as no surprise that he decided to take music seriously. Beginning as a DJ he established Power Sound and went by the name DJ Tappa. He got the opportunity to perform at many venues within the tri-state area and even outside the United States. His performances outside of the United States include: St. Croix, Linstead, Jamaica, Bermuda, and Dominica to mention a few. The highlight of his DJ career so far has been performing with Stone Love at Da Culture Lounge Fredrickstead, St.Croix U.S.V.I in 2005.

Inspired by international Reggae artists such as Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Culture, Gregory Isaac, Capleton and Morgan Heritage he began writing and moved on to singing. Going now by the name King Tappa he released his premiere album “When I Work” in 2007. King Tappa was able to give an unforgettable performance back in his homeland performing with the likes of Tanya Stevens and Gyptian. His premiere album “When I Work” has given King Tappa to score performances alongside artists like Da’Ville, Elephant Man, Buju Banton, Beenie Man, hip hop artists Rick Ross and Fabolous to name a few.

King Tappa has written over 100 songs and has done excessive amounts of dub plates and jingles for many different sound systems worldwide. He released his second album last summer (July 2019) titled “Feeling the Vibes”. This album comes a decade after his first release, which is sure to prove he has grown significantly over the years through his music and performances. The album garnered a lot of traction within the USA, Africa and the Caribbean with major reviews from The Jamaica Observer, Star and Gleaner as well was a Tanzanian magazine. He has been performing both locally and internationally in places like Canada, the Caribbean and Nairobi Kenya Africa, which by far is the highlight of his career. The music video for the title track “Feeling the Vibes” was premiered in November on www.reggaeville.com one of the largest online reggae magazines. It was also nominated for album of the year 2019 by Reggaeville. His work is one to look out for since not only does he sing and DJ but he writes all of his music.

In addition to his musical contributions, King Tappa is also the president of Project Book Bag, an initiative designed to assist students in Dominica by making meaningful contributions of school supplies on a yearly basis.

For more information on King Tappa visit www.kingtapamusic.com

Instagram: @kingtappa