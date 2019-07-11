20 tons of cocaine found on vessel owned by JP Morgan Chase

Dominica News Online - Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 1:53 PM
Approximately 20 tons of cocaine, one of the largest drug busts in US history, was found aboard the MSC Gayane, a liberian registered vessel owned by a fund managed by JP Morgan Chase

The report claims that a source close to the situation informed CNN on Wednesday that the ship ,MSC Gayane, is part of a transportation strategy fund run for the bank’s asset management unit.

The report further explains that this means JP Morgan Chase had no operational management of the Vessel which is run by the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

JP Morgan Chase is the largest bank in the US and the world’s sixth largest bank according to S&P global.

 

1 Comment

  1. Hedda
    July 11, 2019

    They maybe we’ll carrying drugs on our port .. that DLP administration maybe taking full advatage off that

