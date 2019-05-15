Alabama bans abortion, no rape exceptions – no choice?

Alabama’s Republican-controlled state senate has passed a near-total ban on abortion. Doctors can now face felony charges with jail time anywhere from 10 – 99 years in prison.

According to the Guardian, women would not face criminal charges under this bill.

The abortion ban is the strictest in the US, and allows an exception only when the woman’s health is at serious risk.

The measure contains no exception for rape and incest. The bill now moves to the desk of Alabama’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey, who is anti-abortion, and is expected to sign it.

While Civil Rights groups have vowed to fight the ban in court keeping abortion legal for now, backers of the ban are hoping to push the fight all the way to the Supreme Court where they hope to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade decision that made abortion legal in 1973.

Read Full Guardian Story