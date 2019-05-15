Alabama bans abortion, no rape exceptions – no choice?

Alabama’s Republican-controlled state senate has passed a near-total ban on abortion. Doctors can now face felony charges with jail time anywhere from 10 – 99 years in prison.
According to the Guardian, women would not face criminal charges under this bill.
The abortion ban is the strictest in the US, and allows an exception only when the woman’s health is at serious risk.
The measure contains no exception for rape and incest. The bill now moves to the desk of Alabama’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey, who is anti-abortion, and is expected to sign it.
While Civil Rights groups have vowed to fight the ban in court keeping abortion legal for now, backers of the ban are hoping to push the fight all the way to the Supreme Court where they hope to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade decision that made abortion legal in 1973.
8 Comments
Everyone who is pro choice have already been born. Ronald Reagan.
Good or bad deal lets pause and look at this issue for what the real issue is. Lets be honest with ourselves for one minute and try to understand the hollier than thou mentality that are these so-called white Christians. For years, they have been forcing Black sterilization on the free slaves throughout the land. Up until now they have been knowingly poisoning the foods in their glorious land. So whats behind this hypocritical law. The truth is, to save the white population which is dwindling before their eyes. Yes, the white population is a victim of the white man’s law and therefore, the white man has to act to save his people from themselves. Imagine that.
More black babies are aborted than are born in states like new york. Planned parenthood was created to control the rising negro population. They are teaching black people to kill their children while they are calling for more latin americans who love big government and socialism so they can have a larger voting block
Open your eyes people. They blind you with these lies of racism so you can’t see the truth that’s right in front your eyes.
The selfishness, foolishness, folly and ignorance of youth and some seniors sometimes lead to very consequential and regrettable decision making. To me it is very simple, show me where it says a life can be taken without just cause or reason.
For those whose argument is they are only trying to correct a mistake, I ask why make a much bigger mistake?
This is good news. Pretty soon it will be the repeal of the abominable Roe v Wade decision and then the gay marriage decision brought about by the fallen Messiah Obama.
Hope u have a perfect life because all sin is sin . . All you hypocrites out there.
@ outspoken, thank you. My thoughts exactly.
Some people quick to get up on their soap box and condemn others.
“The measure contains no exception for rape and incest.” Well then, the women are just going to find other ways to carry it out.
Really, who the heck wants a rape or incest baby, gross.
So you support the killing of babies? That’s amazin.