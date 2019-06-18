Another Dominican graduates with top honours from Monroe College

Sarah Lisa Lloyd was one of three students in the entire school who graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA which landed her the Outstanding Academic Achievement award according to information reaching DNO.
She received the President’s list award every semester during her tenure at Monroe college and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Sarah pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services with a minor in psychology.
She was in the 2019 graduating class. Sarah is one more among a group of Dominicans with an outstanding academic record at Monroe College.
9 Comments
Well done Lisa!!
The day is your limit!!!
Stop criticizing and start praising those who have gotten up and did something, instead of sitting down and doing nothing. Basketball player Stef Curry came out of Davidson College, he did not go to a big name school, but he is playing better than a lot of players who came out of big name schools like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Gonzaga, and the same goes for basketball player Kawhi Leonard who came out of San Diego State College. A person may not have gone to the best, but that may not stop them from becoming better than the rest. It is not where persons are coming from, it is where they are going. When a person goes to do their certification, be it CPA in the accounting field, Cisco Networking or Microsoft Certification in the computer field or a Nursing Certificate, it does not matter. It is who passes the Certification, and who can perform on the Job.. There are former Monroe College students who are making six fingure income because they have performed well on the job.
I hope you have a degree from somewhere
We thank God for His blessings in your life! He has blessed the sacrifices you and your family made along this journey. We celebrate you Sarah-Lisa!!! The knowledge and experience that you have gained will change lives for the better. Thereby making better families &, communities. Stay focused, the best is yet to come! To God be the Glory, great things He has done!
You so right about that I guess they want to be on the news any way how many of them going back home congrats
Best u had keep the congrats to urself..
That’s the easiest college to go in the US. Everyone passes, no big deal!!
I can’t believe you’re knocking the young lady. Why couldn’t you have just congratulated her? It would have been so much easier. If you don’t have anything good to say, then don’t say nothing. Keep your negativity to yourself.
Congrats young lady on your achievement, keep striving the sky is the limit.
Thank you very much!!!!!