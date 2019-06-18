Another Dominican graduates with top honours from Monroe College

Sarah Lisa Lloyd was one of three students in the entire school who graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA which landed her the Outstanding Academic Achievement award according to information reaching DNO.

She received the President’s list award every semester during her tenure at Monroe college and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Sarah pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services with a minor in psychology.

She was in the 2019 graduating class. Sarah is one more among a group of Dominicans with an outstanding academic record at Monroe College.