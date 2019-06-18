Another Dominican graduates with top honours from Monroe College

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at 12:56 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Sarah Lisa Lloyd winner of outstanding academic achievement award at Monroe College

Sarah Lisa Lloyd was one of three students in the entire school who graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA which landed her the Outstanding Academic Achievement award according to information reaching DNO.

She received the President’s list award every semester during her tenure at Monroe college and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Sarah pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services with a minor in psychology.
She was in the 2019 graduating class. Sarah is one more among a group of Dominicans with an outstanding academic record at Monroe College.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

9 Comments

  1. %
    June 18, 2019

    Well done Lisa!!
    The day is your limit!!!

  2. JDorn
    June 18, 2019

    Stop criticizing and start praising those who have gotten up and did something, instead of sitting down and doing nothing. Basketball player Stef Curry came out of Davidson College, he did not go to a big name school, but he is playing better than a lot of players who came out of big name schools like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Gonzaga, and the same goes for basketball player Kawhi Leonard who came out of San Diego State College. A person may not have gone to the best, but that may not stop them from becoming better than the rest. It is not where persons are coming from, it is where they are going. When a person goes to do their certification, be it CPA in the accounting field, Cisco Networking or Microsoft Certification in the computer field or a Nursing Certificate, it does not matter. It is who passes the Certification, and who can perform on the Job.. There are former Monroe College students who are making six fingure income because they have performed well on the job.

  3. haters gonna hate
    June 18, 2019

    I hope you have a degree from somewhere :?: :-?

  4. Joanne Vidal
    June 18, 2019

    We thank God for His blessings in your life! He has blessed the sacrifices you and your family made along this journey. We celebrate you Sarah-Lisa!!! The knowledge and experience that you have gained will change lives for the better. Thereby making better families &, communities. Stay focused, the best is yet to come! To God be the Glory, great things He has done!

  5. Maybe
    June 18, 2019

    You so right about that I guess they want to be on the news any way how many of them going back home congrats

    • haters gonna hate
      June 18, 2019

      Best u had keep the congrats to urself.. :-? :-x

  6. dora
    June 18, 2019

    That’s the easiest college to go in the US. Everyone passes, no big deal!!

    • Unknown
      June 18, 2019

      I can’t believe you’re knocking the young lady. Why couldn’t you have just congratulated her? It would have been so much easier. If you don’t have anything good to say, then don’t say nothing. Keep your negativity to yourself.

      Congrats young lady on your achievement, keep striving the sky is the limit.

    • Kermit
      June 18, 2019

      Thank you very much!!!!!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.