Boris Johnson loses majority in British Parliament after dramatic defection

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 at 2:06 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Boris Johnson has pledged to leave the EU by Oct 31 with or without a deal

The Conservative Party lost its working majority of one on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was giving an address in Parliament, with lawmaker Phillip Lee crossing the floor of the House of Commons to defect to the Liberal Democrats in dramatic fashion.

Johnson was making an appeal to lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote this evening that could see Conservative rebels effectively block the U.K. from leaving the European Union with no trade deal.

As Johnson spoke, Conservative Member of Parliament Philip Lee crossed the floor to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrat party. In a statement, Lee accused Johnson of “pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways.”

Parliament will vote this week on whether to block the government from carrying out a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, assuming Johnson isn’t able to strike a last-minute agreement with the European Union. Johnson has threatened to expel Conservative lawmakers who vote against the government, and has signaled that he will call a general election if the legislation to block no-deal succeeds.

Johnson has gambled his leadership on a “do or die” pledge to leave the EU with or without a deal by the legal deadline of Oct. 31.

Read more..

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.