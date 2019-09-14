Burglars in UK steal £1 million solid gold toilet from Blenheim Palace

A solid 18-carat gold toilet, worth £1 million, was stolen from Blenheim Palace in the early hours of this morning and remains missing.

The golden lavatory went on display two days ago and was designed by controversial Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

It was installed as part of a new exhibition at the Oxfordshire palace, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Visitors to Blenheim Palace were able to use the million-pound toilet and were allocated a strict three-minute time slot.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the toilet was stolen and a 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and remains in police custody.

