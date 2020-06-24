COVID-19: Dominica listed among top 15 best recovering countries worldwide

IUNERA a German data analytics and support firm has released a report that places Dominica among the top 15 recovering countries in the world – Dominica is in the top 3 countries listed in the Americas.

The data for Dominica was taken as of 14th June 2020 when there were still two active cases.

The firm utilized Time Series Data Analysis of the COVID-19 Data Analytics to determine which countries are closest to recovery and ranked those countries into the top 3 by each major region of the world.

In the Americas Dominica, Barbados and Uruguay, are ranked as the top 3 countries closest to recovery.

Country performance is rated on an Activepercent sum scale of 0 to 100; a rating of 0 indicating the location being completely free of the virus and a rating of 100, the highest possible score in terms of impact severity indicating that the location is critically affected by the virus.

Read Full Report

IUNERA provides data analytics best practices and provides support tools in the form of “Big Data Science” apps. Their best practices for Data Analysis and apps facilitate Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM).