Dominican wins Points of Light Award for creating Agrosuede Backyard Gardening

Points of Light UK - Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 12:32 PM
John also received the 2015 outstanding youth in agriculture award given by the National Youth Council.

Mitchel John of Colihaut has received the Points of Light award for his work in agriculture and creating what he dubs Agrosuede Backyard Gardening.

Through over  100,000 subsribers on his youtube channel John encourages individuals to take-over disused backyard gardens promoting innovative and eco-friendly agricultural techniques in the form of helpful online tutorials.

On receiving his award, Mitchel had this to say:

“I am humbled by the fact that pursuit of a simple passion in the area of backyard gardening and dissemination of information has led to this momentous recognition by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth. I am grateful to have been nominated, to receive the Commonwealth Points Of Light award on behalf of my country, Commonwealth Of Dominica.”

He also added: “I would like to encourage anyone reading this, to do what they love and do it to benefit the world to make it more sustainable and wholesome. Thank you.”

“Points of Light” was first organized by George H.W Bush in 1990 in the USA to recognize outstanding individual volunteers, a United Kingdom programme was developed in 2014. John received his award from the UK Points of Light

2 Comments

  1. Change is coming
    June 24, 2019

    Awesome! You did a great job, keep it up!

  2. Novice
    June 24, 2019

    Congratulations and very good job. I’ve learnt a few things and I haven’t even got started yet. Looking forward to getting stuck in when I get my garden.

