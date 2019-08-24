Former Dominican sports journalist competes in global cycling event

Sherome Burton, former sports journalist and current Mechanical Engineering student at Midwestern State University is competing in one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the United States. The event attracts over 13,000 participants from around the globe.

Channel 6 news reports that Burton is a first time participant in the event known as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred that takes place over 4 days from August 22nd to August 25th.

Burton worked at DBS radio where he covered sports and cycling events over the past 3 years, he told Channel 6 news that on arriving at MSU he jumped at the chance to join their cycling program. Jerome who has reportedly been training with a cycling coach is now eager to test his new level of fitness.

