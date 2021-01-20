LIVE: Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden is being inaugurated as America’s 46th president today along with Kamala Harris, the first female, black Vice President-elect with South-Asian and Caribbean roots.
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
There is absolutely NO CHEMISTRY between Biden and kamala. How the heck are they suppose to “work together?” Biden reminds me of Skerrit: rude, crass, and does not give a crap about people. Good Luck, y’all gonna need it..
“There More” you mean to tell us that you have penned this Disgusting message!!???.’
“What really is the message of this hypocritcal thoughts if yours?” This is shameful and Immature in thoughts!
If you have a message for us to read, then we welcome your thoughts and feelings, but not to confuse your message to the number of our people who will read this and unable to comprehend and support it.
Be this intellectual where the message you send is to uplift our people for those that you write to.
Let’s educate our people from your experience and thoughts that our people will feel compelled and commendable to feel good in learning from others like yourself. This is my message to you. I look forward to reading your Commentaries and that it exposes the confidence and thoughts to most of us to cherish.
Gods Blessings 🙏 and guidance to you and our people. We look forward to reading your Commentaries that will engaged and encourage our up and coming young people on the thoughts of…
is now america finish
Congratulations to the new President and Vice President of the USA. May your tenure at the top be blessed with good health and lots of success for all.
He may not be the first fascist to gain that office. Several more – nazis! – are in congress. The evangelicals are still racist, and the plutocrats are still out for $$$ over people. Stay on guard, America!
We lived in Dominica for 6 years, arriving shortly after having voter for Barak Obama. Aging, we returned to the U$A because of medical care available in 2014. We never had imagined the horror of President “Bone Spurs” and the Republican Party of Hate and Greed.
Thank God we got rid of this Tramp who is Mr. Trump. Trump has been this failure and appears comical, immature, visionless Political Clown 🤡. We are happy to get rid of this Immature visionless Incompetent Failed Trump. It’s shameful to witnessed the ridiculous thoughts and behaviour of this Failed President. We welcome President Bidon and his deputy Kamala. Good Luck to you all.
The USA must stand strong and tall as one of the well known resources and powerful Government and structures in that it posses where a number of countries has experienced well deserved support in hospitality, social w economic development with many of our people who has migrated to the mighty USA, have studied and developed themselves through many universities and colleges ably supported by USA. Good luck to all our people studying in the USA. We wish you all well and that you will stay focus and undertake your studies seriously.
We respect and support you at your studies. Gods Blessings 🙏 and guidance.
Wishing best for the USA.well done Kamala president Biden.