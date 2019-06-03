Motley on Climate Change: I’ve given too many speeches…the time to act is now

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley has said that she has given too many speeches on the issues of resilience, climate change and risk reduction and has indicated that the region and the world is past the point of words, and action is necessary now.

According to her, the move from risk to resilience requires the acceptance of responsibility on the part of many and the desire to change.

Referring to a video presentation where stories were told of survivors of natural disasters with the overwhelming majority portrayed and interviewed being Dominicans she had this to say:

“..It is too easy to forget these images and too hard to stand up for what is right.”

Her impassioned words were delivered during her key note address at the opening ceremony of the Understanding Risk Conference in Barbados on Monday. https://understandrisk.org/about/

What makes Motley’s message so relevant to us, is that Dominica is seen at the forefront of the battle for climate change, the poster child, for a movement to take the fight to the front lines –i.e vulnerable countries like Dominica and by extension the whole Caribbean.

The world has noticed (the IMF, World Bank, CDB, the EU and UN and plethora of affiliate agencies – and has geared up to make this the number one concern for survival as changes in the global climate are being continually linked to the effect man has had on the environment.

Mia Motley seems to have made it her personal crusade on behalf of her country and the region to spread awareness for the need to combat climate change and the much, much broader topic of risk.

At virtually every speaking opportunity, with a regional or international audience, she has built her platform more often than not highlighting Dominica’s experience without fail to emphasize the need for definitive action.

Motley has become in her speech and actions the closest embodiment of the ideals of this movement in her utterances and policies of which she often places Dominica at the forefront as prime example almost as much as her own country.

Motley, in outlining her reasoning for lack of concrete action on the issues of resilience put it this way:

“…And we have to determine that if we really want to be able to make progress against the battles that cause tremendous risk such that we can become resilient then we need to start doing things differently and we need to start recognizing first and foremost that failure to act…is largely because you do not believe that the problem is important enough to…require such action.”