New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women, prompting efforts to remove him, according to a BBC report.
“The best way I can help now is if I step aside,” he said on Tuesday, while maintaining the claims were untruthful.
His resignation goes into effect in 14 days. Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.
The Democrat faced pressure from his own party to resign since last week’s report, including from President Biden.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
BWA BANDAY think people are foolish,because DS is hammering him and his high level of STUPIDITY,he is now saying”I owe no one”Well Mr BWA BANDAY based on your comments we all know you are lying UWP BBF.You say you can SPEAK YOUR MIND without fear,yet you compare Dominica to Russia and China.Confusing JACKA.DS have you by the B_ _ _ _,Hypocrite.
It have been said “The evil that men do, live after them” No,I will say,”live with them”
At the start of this virus.The epicenter was New York. Mr. Cuomo started to complain and play the blame game.He blamed Trump for not having ventilators (although nothing prevented him from buying them) He received them and stowed them in a wearhouse in a neighboring city in N.J. while N.Yorkers were dying, and still blaming Trump.When he was asked about the ventilators given to him, his answer was, “I am reserving them for the pick.”
He said no rooms at the hospitals.A hospital ship was converted and sailed to the harbour, with 1000 p beds. The Javits Center was also converted into a hospital with 2500 bedrooms.Franklyn Graham, thru Samaritan Purse, built hospital tents to take care of the sick.All these remained partly empty.And this man compelled the nursing homes to take the senior citizens, sick with COVID.And it spread like fire.Over 15000 died and he was hiding the numbers.
And you saying all this to make Trump look like a hero? True or not, Cuomo has resigned and the man who said to grab women by their privates is refusing to admit he lost the election. Make America great again? Well, America was great before Trump who is a megalomaniac, a mad mortal who will pass, like all of us.
All that glitters is certainly not gold.
You are right. When the sun glitters it is somewhat yellow. Do you glitter or are you goldilocks?
When you resigned trying to get a piece and didn’t get any…that must hurt real bad. Lose your job just trying to get it? Wow….that’s tough. If politicians aren’t corrupt in one way, they are in other ways. Lawyers are no different. Isn’t it ironic that most politicians are lawyers? My son wanted to be a business lawyer. I said to him, WHAT??? He changed his mind right away. I’m happy with his profession and his also happy. “What goes up, must come down.” I’m already down and have nowhere else to go.
Nature does not support Tyranny. There is something you may overlook and quick to judgement. Institutions are made up of people, people join those institutions by what is presented to them on the surface, these institutions have an outer body for the masses and an inner body who guide and formulate the plans of the institution throughout the existence of the institution. You will find at some time people who belong to these institutions may break away due to what they have observed, you are seeing it right now with doctors, who are speaking out against the institution they have dedicated their life and work for. What that says to me, there are still good people despite their involvement in these institutions.
As to your saying, “What goes up, must come down.” is somewhat
cliché, but the divine principle is ” You reap what you sow” Oh why are you down and have nowhere to go, be careful what you say about yourself, not the way to view yourself, but again the choice is yours.
Is it “New” Governor or “New York’ Governor?”
Anyway good riddance to him. All those who use their power and authority to use and abuse our women, sisters, mothers, aunts, nieces and sometimes brothers (throught the back door ) needs to be prosecuted at the appropriate time. That should serve as a warning to the said Whiteless, Zafan-san-papa and all those cabalist whom it is ALLEGED are mounting the vulnerable ones today for scholarships, gagets, houses, cars and cash money .
Although it is a tough to come out in public and speak out, I applaud the women who refused to remain silent especially in the CDPF as alleged. God is watching all those enviole offrat. Time will surely tell.
Next in line will be Bwa Banday. You still got that bwa-banday on you for so long? I guess nobody is giving in to your bwa banday. I can rest assured you will follow suit right after Cuomo.
@ds
My friend I do not hold political office and have no such intentions. That’s why I can speak my mind without fear, favor, malice or ill will. I can boldly criticize those in government or in opposition because I owe no one. Unlike many on here whose allegiance are to political parties and political personalities, Bwa-Banday’ sole interest is in upliftment of my people and nation as a whole.
Anyone who cant see that Dca is now controlled by Oligachs equivalent to Russia and China is blind. That’s what Trump tried to do on January 6th in America but he failed. Xi Jing Ping even told Biden that democratic style goverments are a thing of the past. You see, he Skerrit worship the same personality types (Putin, Xi Jin Ping, Kim Jun Un). Same style Maduro has adopted and Cuba is shedding communism for the same ideology post the Castro’s.
So be guided accordingly. Look beyond party politics and help we the patriots both here and abroad to save Ma Dominique before it’s too…
Toto, you are playing smart.You just want to remind DNO readers of Biden.How he sexuality assaulted Tara Reade while she was working for him in his office as a senator. Even Kamala Harris told the world on TV
“I believe Tara Reade”
See you later Toto