Djokovic beats Federer, Halep defeats Williams in men’s and women’s Wimbledon finals

BBC - Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 6:07 PM
Novak Djokovic saved two championship points in Wimbledon’s longest singles final to retain his title in a thrilling win over Roger Federer.

On a Centre Court, with an atmosphere that felt at times more akin to football than tennis, Djokovic won 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3).

As the clock ticked to four hours 57 minutes, Federer hit a ball high to hand the Serb victory.

The world number one has won 16 Grand Slams – and four of the last five.

“It’s quite unreal,” Djokovic said after winning his fifth Wimbledon title.

Federer, who at 37 was chasing a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title, added: “It was a great match, it was long, it had everything. Novak, congratulations, man, that was crazy.”

Simona Halep says controlling her nerves and forgetting about who she was playing enabled her to play the match of her life and win Wimbledon.

The Romanian’s 56-minute 6-2 6-2 demolition of Serena Williams earned her a second Grand Slam title.

“The nerves were positive this time. I felt them in the stomach,” she said. “I always play well when I have emotions.

“I didn’t think at all against who I play. I’ve always been intimidated a little bit when I faced Serena.”

