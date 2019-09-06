Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe ex-president, dies aged 95

Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwean independence icon turned authoritarian leader, has died aged 95.

According to the BBC, Mr Mugabe had been receiving treatment in a hospital in Singapore since April. He was ousted in a military coup in 2017 after 37 years in power.

The former president was praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

But later years were marked by violent repression of his political opponents and Zimbabwe’s economic ruin.

