Scuffle breaks out in British Parliament as suspension takes effect

The British PM’s controversial suspension of Parliament took effect Tuesday, but not before protests and a scuffle broke out between MPs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial suspension of Parliament took effect early Tuesday, and lawmakers did not go quietly: they chanted, held up protest signs, and tried to physically restrain the Speaker from leaving his chair to end the session.
Outraged at the government’s ploy to shut down Parliament for five weeks, less than eight weeks before the country is due to leave the EU, Parliament’s Speaker, John Bercow, initially resisted participating in the ceremonial formalities to suspend Parliament, and a scuffle broke out as opposition MPs tried to keep him in his seat.
“It’s one of the longest for decades and it represents, not just in the minds of many colleagues, but huge numbers of people outside, an act of executive fiat.”
