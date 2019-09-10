Scuffle breaks out in British Parliament as suspension takes effect

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 11:02 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The British PM’s controversial suspension of Parliament took effect Tuesday, but not before protests and a scuffle broke out between MPs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial suspension of Parliament took effect early Tuesday, and lawmakers did not go quietly: they chanted, held up protest signs, and tried to physically restrain the Speaker from leaving his chair to end the session.

Outraged at the government’s ploy to shut down Parliament for five weeks, less than eight weeks before the country is due to leave the EU, Parliament’s Speaker, John Bercow, initially resisted participating in the ceremonial formalities to suspend Parliament, and a scuffle broke out as opposition MPs tried to keep him in his seat.

Bercow eventually agreed to participate in the ceremony to trigger the suspension, but not before delivering a withering indictment on the government’s actions. “I do want to make the point that this is not a normal prorogation,” he said.

“It’s one of the longest for decades and it represents, not just in the minds of many colleagues, but huge numbers of people outside, an act of executive fiat.”

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.