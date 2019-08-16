Trump warned Greenland cannot be bought

Greenland has said it is “not for sale” after President Donald Trump stated that he would like the US to buy the world’s biggest island.

The president is said to have discussed the idea of purchasing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, during dinners and meetings with advisers.

But Greenland’s government dismissed the idea, saying: “We’re open for business, not for sale.”

Mr Trump’s plans have also been quickly dismissed by politicians in Denmark. “It must be an April Fool’s Day joke…but totally out of [season]!”, tweeted former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

