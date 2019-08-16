Trump warned Greenland cannot be bought

Greenland has said it is “not for sale” after President Donald Trump stated that he would like the US to buy the world’s biggest island.
The president is said to have discussed the idea of purchasing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, during dinners and meetings with advisers.
But Greenland’s government dismissed the idea, saying: “We’re open for business, not for sale.”
Mr Trump’s plans have also been quickly dismissed by politicians in Denmark. “It must be an April Fool’s Day joke…but totally out of [season]!”, tweeted former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.
3 Comments
Trump thinks Greenland is like DOMINICA man, where Roosevelt is the seller and Skerrit is the buyer? Is Dominica alone Roosevelt can sell to Skerrit
April fools day is never out of season for trump. He stuck in april fool for infinity. All Trump missing are two horns and a three prong fork and a long snake tounge hanging from his mouth
we need you to buy dominica