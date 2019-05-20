Two Dominicans graduate with top honours from UVI

Josette John and Le-Anne Angol of Tete Morne, on Friday, both graduated summa cum laude from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) with a BSc in Mathematics and BBA in Accounting respectively. They both made it to the Dean’s List each semester while at UVI as well as receiving outstanding awards in their respective major.

There is a saying that “show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.” These two have been friends from the Pierre Charles Secondary School. They both attribute their success firstly to JEHOVAH GOD and then to the support of family, friends and everyone who invested in them in many ways. They both hold true to the Bible verse Matthew 6:33-seek God first and the necessary things will be added unto the seeker (paraphrase). So, it was no surprise that they first attended Bible college where Josette graduated summa cum laude and Le-Anne magna cum laude.

Academic excellence has never been far from Miss John. From the Tete Morne Primary School she attended the Pierre Charles Secondary School, where she graduated as the valedictorian of her class.

At UVI, both Miss Angol and Miss John were active in and out of the classroom. Miss Angol was the main person behind the revamping of the Dominica Student Association at UVI and led the club to being nominated for club of the year. She was also an executive member of the Golden Key Honors Society as well as the National Association of Black Accountants and a Thurgood Marshall Scholar. She also completed an internship in Washington D.C.

Miss John was an executive member of the Golden Key Honours Society, Dominica Student Association, Mathematics peer leader and represented UVI at national research conferences in oral/poster presentation in the United States and completed an internship in Washington D.C

These two young and brilliant ladies faced many personal challenges in pursuit of their academic goals but their achievement come as no major surprise.

Le-Anne plans to pursue a career as a Forensic Accountant and Josette a Biostatistician.

We wish them nothing but the best in their endeavours.