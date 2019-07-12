UK ambassador to US resigns in Trump leaks row

BBC News - Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at 2:52 PM
Former UK Ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch

Sir Kim Darroch has resigned as UK ambassador to the US, as a row over leaked emails critical of President Trump’s administration escalates.

Theresa May said Sir Kim’s departure was “a matter of deep regret” after the ambassador said it was “impossible” for him to continue.

Meanwhile, one minister said Boris Johnson had thrown Sir Kim “under a bus” by not fully supporting him.

President Trump said on Monday that the US would not deal with Sir Kim.

The US president had branded him “a very stupid guy” after emails emerged where the ambassador had called his administration “clumsy and inept”.

In a letter to the Foreign Office, Sir Kim said he wanted to end speculation about his position: “The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.

