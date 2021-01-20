University of veterinary medicine to open in Dominica this month

A new university offering undergraduate veterinary medicine education will officially be opened in Dominica on January 29, 2021.
The university is being touted as a learning institution that “will not only lead to new employment, housing, and business opportunities for Dominica but will also put Dominica on the international map of modern veterinary education.”
In a statement sent to Dominica News Online (DNO), President of the St. Nicholas University School of Veterinary Medicine, Ms. Golnaz Naderkhani, MD Ph.D., said, “Dominica will become the only Caribbean nation with a specialized veterinary hospital capable of providing world-class care, equipped with radiologists, pathologists, internists, orthopedic surgeons, oncologists as well as agro-medicine and critical care specialists.”
According to Dr. Naderkhani, St. Nicholas University will offer a new focus and solution for regional and international demand, by providing students from around the globe with the best veterinary medicine training available at the most affordable tuition of any Caribbean Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program.
“The combination of modern technology, quality education, and limited class sizes with unmatched student support services on the beautiful and safe island of Dominica will undoubtedly grow St. Nicholas University to become the veterinary school of choice for the region,” the university’s president stated.
She noted that over the last few decades, the convergence of people, animals, and the environment has created a new dynamic in which the health and well-being of each domain are inextricably interconnected, further highlighting that the main challenge associated with this new reality is the global demand and unprecedented shortage of veterinarians worldwide.
Dr. Naderkhani said that due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the university will be starting smaller than planned and the first semester will only accommodate students from the Caribbean islands classified by the Government of Dominica as Low-risk for COVID, including several students from Dominica.
In an attempt to get more information on the institution and its operations in Dominica, DNO contacted the office of the new university which is located at the Corner of Hillsborough Street and Kings Lane in Roseau. However, a representative of the School informed us that additional information will be made available at the opening ceremony carded for the end of the month, where several government officials are expected to be in attendance.
Despite several attempts, we were also unable to reach officials from the Ministry of Health, Education and the Prime Minister’s office for comment on the new university. The University’s campus is located in Stock farm.
Further information can be obtained from the university’s website at http://stnicholasuniversity.com/
Total Hogwash; the powers that be are simply trying to impress people that Dominica is a magnet attracting medical school if it was; Ross University School of medicine would be still operating in Dominica.
It’s all about wishful thinking!
There is a high level of competition for admission to veterinary schools; there are currently only thirty veterinary schools in the United States which meet the accreditation standards set by the Council on Education of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), and five in Canada.
Is the so called school in Dominica accredited; or will it be; and from where shall the students derive?
“Total Hogwash ” that is your words Francisco, Labour Party is not a failure party you know that, whatever Dr. Pm. Skerrit and his government set out to do it always happen unlike that so-called Workers clowns party that represent evil and Failure! To the point of no return not in the rest of your life time Lennox Linton, or mine.
Yes, indeed Mr. Dog man, or little dog boy; anything Sir Knight, doctor Punjab HiFu, that damn Dominica Mountain Chicken Crapaud Crapo Mentality Me Almost Nearly Cousin that damn corrupted Thi.. put his hands to, he destroys it no matter how its been in the country!
The Punjab Crapo is a curse to Dominica er, de man curse from the very day him was dropped on planet earth!
When he put his curse hands on Ross University School of medicine, and entities such as Colgate Palmolive; and all the other companies that were in operation in Dominica long before that little yellow belly black wet corrupted rat was born; the Thi.. cause them all to flee Dominica.
All he has to offer people like you is the sale of Dominica’s diplomatic passports to thieves vagabonds and scamps like a certain Man-dog oui!
There is a certain Mr. Thief in Dominica, I wonder how many people ting him thief last night nuh!
Of cause dog, you are right as usual. See Moroccan hotel, geothermal plant, coffee manufactory, agricultural sector, Roseau rehabilitation program, Ross University, etc….
So are you suggesting that this School a Labour Party school? So if i was to establish a promising new institution on my own, will this be a Labour Party institution also? Should i allow the DLP to take the credit of my efforts in the private sector? I dont know who the directors or the nuances of its establishment are, but i see both these comments but more that of Man Bites Dog as absolute nonsense. what i do in the private sector has nothing to do with whichever government is in power. Disgusting how we politicize everything good, or bad. We are an agricultural based nation, we need more vets all over the island. period. we can train the region as well, given the school is accredited.
You …… are here arguing about DLP and Lennox Linton when i am sure neither of them are involved in the operation of this school.
I have read and reread this article. I have browsed and rebrowsed the website at the link provided at the end of this article.
Can someone please provide us with the actual physical location of the university.
Please not the office location. I need the University location. Please.
ADMIN: We are told the University campus is in Stockfarm and that more information will be provided at their opening ceremony on Friday 29th January.
Good morning Admin.
Has anyone on your staff visited the supposed location to verify if there is indeed a university building there?
ADMIN: DNO attended the launch of the university which was held in the building depicted in the story.
DNO, you of course buy this BS. By the way would that be inside or outside Stockfarm. DNO, do us all and yourself a favour…!
Nkrumah, I get the same vibes brother especially as I understand that Indian university in Portsmouth is not accredited either, just authorised by government to peddle citizenships. I stand to be corrected of course but last time I checked that was the status.
Our new Ross. Lets all wish them the best of luck.
“will not only lead to new employment, housing, and business opportunities for Dominica but will also put Dominica on the international map of modern veterinary education.”
Yea…uhum…my spider senses tingling .
Looks dodgy. Is this accredited?
All remains to be seen.
I note the school is recognised by our ministry of agriculture allowing graduates to practice in Dominica. That recognition may lead to accreditation by recognised bodies overseas. To me that means they do not have accreditation outside our own country yet. Isn’t that putting the cart before the horse and should St. Nicholas not be properly accredited, say in the U.S.A., Canada, the U.K. and further afield before asking students to enrol and stomp up money? I’m just asking.
Fact check: St George’s University in Grenada also has a vet school.
ADMIN: Her specific claim was that we will be the only Caribbean country to have a “…specialized veterinary hospital capable of providing world-class care equipped with radiologists, pathologists, internists, orthopedic surgeons, oncologists as well as agro-medicine and critical care specialists.”
It may be a case of promotional semantics but the claim seems to hold up.
Admin don’t give any credence to the crap those involved are disgorging: Here is a brief, the methods must be the same.
Veterinary education is the tertiary education of veterinarians. To become a veterinarian, one must first complete a veterinary degree (DVM, VMD, BVS, BVSc, BVMS, BVM..
In the United States and Canada, almost all veterinary medical degrees are second entry degrees and require several years of previous study at the university level.
Many veterinary schools outside North America use the title “Faculty of Veterinary Science” instead of “College of Veterinary Medicine” or “School of Veterinary Medicine”, and some veterinary schools in China, Japan and South Korea (such as the DVM degree-awarding Department of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry at Guangxi University in China and the Department of Veterinary Medicine at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology use the term “Department”.
Veterinary schools are distinct from departments of…
I hope they incorporate the new Truforma, Point-of-Care Daignostic Platform as part of their teaching, learning and practice. We live in an advanced technological world. Old methods of treatment and diagnosis are outdated and replaced by new, more cost effective ones.
Minister of Wayboe Without Portfolio.
Don’t forget Ross in St. Kitts, where they have a well established and thriving veterinary school.
I honestly hope that the information given by the representative of the proposed university is factual. This will inject some life into the near lifeless, local economy as jobs are as scarce as waterholes in a desert.
Having said that, it seems as though DNO was sent on a wild goose chase to obtain credible information about this proposed institution. For a veterinarian university to start with only students from Dominica and the surrounding islands, the dance would not be able to pay for the lights in my humble opinion.
What has me a bit skeptical also is this. With such a major development, ‘Dr’. Skerrit and his neophytes and acolytes would have been bombarding the media with their vainglorious assertions.
For the good of Dominica, let’s hope this assertion is real.
Another “Diploma Mill” along the lines of International University for Graduate Studies, which claims to be operating out of Portsmouth.
Searched the “about us” section provided here along with headings like Curriculum and Admission. As long as admission can be based on the Dean’s DISCRETION, we have a serious problem. Citizens, please stay away!! You have been warned.
Nothing is said about core values. Even more intriguing is the fact that no mention is made of the existence of a Quality Management system nor team to assure teaching and learning quality
This is great! At least puppy will have better health care than me. First Class for Blacky! Yay!