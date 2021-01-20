University of veterinary medicine to open in Dominica this month

A new university offering undergraduate veterinary medicine education will officially be opened in Dominica on January 29, 2021.

The university is being touted as a learning institution that “will not only lead to new employment, housing, and business opportunities for Dominica but will also put Dominica on the international map of modern veterinary education.”

In a statement sent to Dominica News Online (DNO), President of the St. Nicholas University School of Veterinary Medicine, Ms. Golnaz Naderkhani, MD Ph.D., said, “Dominica will become the only Caribbean nation with a specialized veterinary hospital capable of providing world-class care, equipped with radiologists, pathologists, internists, orthopedic surgeons, oncologists as well as agro-medicine and critical care specialists.”

According to Dr. Naderkhani, St. Nicholas University will offer a new focus and solution for regional and international demand, by providing students from around the globe with the best veterinary medicine training available at the most affordable tuition of any Caribbean Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program.

“The combination of modern technology, quality education, and limited class sizes with unmatched student support services on the beautiful and safe island of Dominica will undoubtedly grow St. Nicholas University to become the veterinary school of choice for the region,” the university’s president stated.

She noted that over the last few decades, the convergence of people, animals, and the environment has created a new dynamic in which the health and well-being of each domain are inextricably interconnected, further highlighting that the main challenge associated with this new reality is the global demand and unprecedented shortage of veterinarians worldwide.

Dr. Naderkhani said that due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, the university will be starting smaller than planned and the first semester will only accommodate students from the Caribbean islands classified by the Government of Dominica as Low-risk for COVID, including several students from Dominica.

In an attempt to get more information on the institution and its operations in Dominica, DNO contacted the office of the new university which is located at the Corner of Hillsborough Street and Kings Lane in Roseau. However, a representative of the School informed us that additional information will be made available at the opening ceremony carded for the end of the month, where several government officials are expected to be in attendance.

Despite several attempts, we were also unable to reach officials from the Ministry of Health, Education and the Prime Minister’s office for comment on the new university. The University’s campus is located in Stock farm.

Further information can be obtained from the university’s website at http://stnicholasuniversity.com/