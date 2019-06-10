VIDEO: Hong Kong to push ahead with bill that sparked massive protest

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 10th, 2019 at 11:51 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong

The Leader of Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has decided to push ahead with a bill that sparked the largest protest in Hong Kong in over a decade.

The new law will allow those charged in Hong Kong to be extradited to the mainland to face charges. Opponents of this bill say that this will subject individuals to vague national security charges and unfair trials.

 

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.