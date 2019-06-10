VIDEO: Hong Kong to push ahead with bill that sparked massive protest

The Leader of Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, has decided to push ahead with a bill that sparked the largest protest in Hong Kong in over a decade.
The new law will allow those charged in Hong Kong to be extradited to the mainland to face charges. Opponents of this bill say that this will subject individuals to vague national security charges and unfair trials.
