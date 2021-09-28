To survive Covid-19, ‘universal access to quality healthcare’ is paramount – Dr. Darroux to UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, Dr. Kenneth Darroux strongly believes that to survive this COVID-19 pandemic and to better prepare for the future, priority must be given to universal access to quality healthcare services for all citizens.

He made the remarks while addressing the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday under the Theme: “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.”

According to Dr. Darroux, this will require a greater role for the World Health Organization and its hemispheric counterparts such as the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), Caribbean Public Health Agency (CAPHA).

“For small developing states like Dominica, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse the gains that we have made in the socio-economic development of our people, by placing additional burdens on national budgets as our governments are forced to provide increased support to our citizens,” he said.

He continued, “The closure of businesses, and the additional cost of operating businesses during the restrictions occasioned by the actions to contain the virus, is having an extremely debilitating impact on the private sector.”

He said the tourism industries have been dealt a devastating blow, as the impact has been most severe in the hotel, hospitality, and service sectors.

“We must therefore work collectively to end this deadly pandemic,” Dr. Darroux stated. “Distinguished delegates, living with the COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for future pandemics must now become essential components of sustainable development.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister went on to say that developing countries like Dominica are at risk of not being able to meet its Sustainable Development Goals if this pandemic continues to severely impact our people and countries.

“Thus, our international development partners, both bilateral and multilateral, must be responsive to our new realities and call for more creative financial instruments that take into account these new realities,” he stated. “ Dominica is of the view that this new dispensation must also reward countries for progressive policies directed at creating sustainable systems for production and consumption.”

Dr. Darroux believes that Universal access to quality healthcare must now be pursued more aggressively, whilst at the same time, access to quality and relevant education must continue, if small states are to build capacity and advance their national sustainable development agendas.

He thanked the WHO, PAHO , CAPHA and all the other bilateral partners for their continued support in the country’s effort at preventing, detecting, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Republic of Cuba for allowing its medical brigade to complement the services of our healthcare workers who have been stretched to capacity and to the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for supplying PPEs and test kits as part of Dominica’s response.

“The Government of the Peoples’ Republic of China continues to be a true friend to Dominica, by being one of the first countries to our aid, with the supply of masks, other Personal Protective Equipment, ventilators, testing and other diagnostic supplies and ventilators, especially during the early days of the pandemic, when these were in short supply,” Dr. Darroux noted.

Video link to full Speech by Dr. Darroux: