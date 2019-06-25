IOM hands over emergency shelters to Dominica government

The international organisation for Migration (IOM) officially handed over 16 emergency shelters as well as supplies and equipment to be used in those shelters to the government of Dominica. Among the supplies donated were fire hydrants, wheel chairs, stoves and gasoline cylinders, cots and wheel barrows.

IOM Chief of mission Jan William Wegdam says the original plan was to refurbish 12 shelters but in the end 16 were done.

“We are so happy that we exceeded all of the objectives and that we finished in time. We repaired 16 emergency shelters and I can give a little bit of credit to the men and I actually because we saved so much on the labour cost that enabled us to do more shelters,” he stated.

Wegdam says that the IOM also trained more than 300 people in First Aid, fire extinguishing, invigoration, psycho social support, emergency shelter management and ham radio operation.

Meantime, Minister for The Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac says the government and people of Dominica, recognise the value of the IOM’s contribution to Dominica’s recovery.

The minister said, “On behalf of the ministry and the government and the people of Dominica, I want to profusely thank the IOM, that is the International Organization for Migration and the United States Agency for International development USAID for their valuable contribution to emergency shelter management in Dominica.”

The minister said his statement was made in the context of Dominica being ravage by hurricane Maria in which over 25,000 households were impacted including shelters.

He says the intervention of the IOM supported by USAID was very timely.

“I would like to therefore commend the IOM, USA and the other partners for a tremendous job, additionally I want to thank all the government and non government departments and organization including the shelter managers around Dominica who have contributed to the successful implementation of this project,” he concluded.