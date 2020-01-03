Iran promises retaliation after U.S. kills Iranian general

Iran has vowed to retaliate against a US airstrike which took out one of its top generals, calling the move America’s”biggest mistake in west Asia” and threatening “severe vengeance”.

The call for revenge against the United States was made after the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an overnight airstrike at the Baghdad airport.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has issued a statement vowing to retaliate “in the right place and time”.

“America should know that its criminal attack on General Soleimani has been the country’s biggest mistake in west Asia, and America will not avoid the consequences of this wrong calculation easily,” it said.

“These criminals will face severe vengeance… in the right place and time,” it added.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation”.

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Iran warns of a harsh retaliation awaiting the US.