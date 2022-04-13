IRC looking to increase membership of Consumer Relations Committee; wants all parishes represented

The Independent Regulatory Commission (IRC) is seeking to expand the composition of its Consumer Relations Committee (CRC).

In that regard, the Commission is inviting applications from members of the public with a view to increase the Committee’s membership and broaden its representation in the parishes.

“Last year, the Commission invited interested candidates to apply; however, every parish was not represented in the pool of applications received. Therefore, the executive director has decided to re-open the application process and expand the reach from five to ten members,” a release from the IRC states.

The release adds, “The IRC recognizes that electricity consumers should be able to speak about issues that affect them in the electricity sector and provide feedback on ways their electricity service can be improved.”

The Consumer Relations Committee will serve as a formal mechanism to exchange ideas and concerns related to the electricity services as identified or reported by customers. Its objectives will include communicating to the communities about the work and plans of the Commission and assisting in educating customers effectively and efficiently on electricity-related matters while receiving the public’s input.

The IRC is advising that membership of the Consumer Relations Committee should preferably include people with some knowledge in the areas of business, community development, electrical and information technology or engineering, law, economics, and the environment.

“Ten persons will be selected, and each will be assigned to a parish. Committee members will interact with village councils and community-based organizations within the parishes that they are assigned,” the IRC release goes on to state. “IRC’s consumer relations officer, who handles complaints from DOMLEC’s customers, will also work closely with the CRC.

The CRC will be appointed at a time when the IRC and Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. (DOMLEC) are conducting a tariff review exercise, which will conclude with DOMLEC making proposals to the IRC to review and approve electricity rates for the next five years.

The Commission says it expects that the appointment of a new CRC will also build momentum around the

tariff review exercise.

The deadline to apply to be a member of the CRC is April 30th, 2022.