Isaac encourages private sector leadership in major development projects

Minister for Urban Renewal, Joseph Issac is calling on the private sector to take the lead in key projects that will soon be developed in Dominica.

Issac spoke at the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) Inc. 2019 Pre-Budget Discussion at Fort Young Hotel on Wednesday July 10th.

“I wanted to point out some key opportunities that the Prime Minister and myself have been discussing for several months now in which he wants to encourage the private sector to take the lead ……”, Isaac said.

“The marina development in Dominica, whether it is in the north or down in the south west, that’s in Roseau. Another initiative… is issue of parking where the private sector can take a lead on and have some proposal where the government and private sector can work together, the minister suggested. “Also an area, not just the prime minister but the cabinet, have been discussing is the issue of the opportunities that have lend itself in regards to the entire hotel development in Dominica.”

Issac said the government is encouraged that development of hotels can reposition a lot of local private sector businesses that have been involved in traditional sub sectors specifically in the area of agriculture and new technology within agriculture, adding that agriculture with new technology is capital intensive and requires people with strong businesses to plan and implement.

Issac further stated that urban renewal is looking at issues of poverty and crime on island.

“We are also looking at urban renewal in the context of poverty alleviation and not just infrastructure, urban renewal in terms of reduction of crime, in regards to giving our people on the block the opportunity to get involved in urban agriculture,” he stated.

The minister said that issues concerning beautification and cleanliness will also be addressed.

He said the government cannot do it alone and is seeking help from the private sector, churches, families and communities to work together to ensure that the vision of becoming the first climate-resistant country becomes a reality.