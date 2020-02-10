Isaac promises objectivity, transparency and balance as new House Speaker

The new Speaker of the House of Assembly, former Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac has promised objectivity, transparency and balanced debate in the House.

Isaac who, shortly after the 2019 elections, was announced by Prime Minister Skerrit as the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) choice for that position, was elected at the First Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.

“I will give my best in the service of Dominica. I can tell you that I will give my full commitment to ensure objective, transparent and balanced debate in this honourable house,” Joseph said after taking his oath.

In his congratulatory remarks to the new speaker, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told Isaac that, “we need to start ascribing to this high office, the respect which it truly deserves in our country.”

He said many times people take “lightly”, the importance of the office of the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“I hope that our country can grow of age and maturity to recognize the importance of the function, the role and respectability of the office and its proceedings here,” he said.

Skerrit said he is confident that Joseph will carry out his function in total respect and recognition of the standing orders which govern the management and administration of what happens in the House of Assembly.

He also gave the assurance that his government will continue to respect the rules of the house.

“And I give you the further assurance, we respect your decision as we seek to guide the debates which will take place here over the next 5 years,” he said

Meantime, the grandson of former Speaker of the House Assembly, Alix Boyd-Knights, 24-year-old Phillip Rolle, was elected as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

He also took his oath this morning.

“His election is a very important recognition. I have absolutely no doubt that this will serve as an impetus, a motivation to the young people, not only in Dominica, but the region, of their need to come forward to serve,” Skerrit said.

The prime minister said that this is also a major achievement on the part of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“…Through its education resolution and a desire to see at least one University graduate in every home, that there are people who have seen the benefits of that vision and have placed themselves in positions to take advantage of the opportunities created by the Dominica Labour Party,” Skerrit said.

President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin also congratulated both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.