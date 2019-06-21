Isaac says certain aspects of Roseau Road Reinstatement Project underway

Minister for Climate Resilience, Disaster Management, Environment and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac says the process of setting up the system for underground utility lines has started.

“Being the first climate resilience country in the world and in the Caribbean you will see that we have started the Roseau Road Reinstatement Project in regards to the river wall and also the major drainage and setting up the system for us to have underground utility lines,” Isaac said in an interview on State-Owned DBS Radio.

Telecommunications company, Digicel, Dominica News Online (DNO), has been informed, is currently engaged in laying under ground pipes for the distribution of fiber optic cable to government buildings. Work in this regard is being undertaken on parts of Victoria Street and Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard.

According to Isaac, he has been involved in the entire cleanup in the Roseau North Constituency and employed over 100 people.

“I also promised that there will be some roads that we will be repairing,” he stated. “Again through negotiations with the prime minister, I got the resources as the Minister of Urban Renewal to set up some of the roads”

Isaac identified the Bellevue Rawle Road and the road before the Dominica State College in the Stockfarm area as two road repair projects that have been completed.

He said work is also ongoing in some areas in Goodwill.

“Work has commenced on Rose Street also Margaret’s Gap and Hummingbird Lane in the St Aroment area,” he stated.

Isaac, won the Roseau Central seat on a United Workers Party ticket in 2014 but he subsequently moved across to the DLP and has now been assigned to Roseau North for the next general election. He had some more promises for that constituency.

“We also promise that we will deliver in the Fond Cole, Housing Scheme area. We have actually received designs already and they are working on the costing,” he stated. “It is a promise that I will keep.”

He said various short lanes in the Roseau North area were also being repaired.