Bishop Malzaire urges Dominicans to vote conscience; reject bribes in upcoming general elections

Bishop of Roseau, His Lordship Gabriel Malzaire, has issued a strong call to Dominicans not to accept bribes and to make an effort to know the policies and plans of the political parties contesting the December 6, 2019, general election.

He made that call during his homily at the feast of Christ the King at Windsor Park Stadium where hundreds of Roman Catholics gathered for the celebration on Sunday.

“In a few days, you will go to the polls to elect a leader. Let us not lose sight of who we are as Christian followers of Jesus Christ as King, who reminds us of our expected disposition towards each other…It is one of love, respect and forgiveness. I wish to remind you of your responsibility as stated in my letter read out in the diocese,” Bishop Malzaire said.

“As citizens, we are to recognize that every adult citizen has the privilege to vote according to his or her conscience and therefore, the duty not to neglect to exercise this precise right,” the leader of Dominica’s Catholic community advised. “Make an effort to know the parties, their aims and objects and policies in order to make a responsible choice. Also, vote as free persons and not to debase yourself by selling your votes for money or any personal favours.”

Bishop Malzaire admonished the gathering to “oppose and reject any candidate, who uses bribery, intimidation or threats of violence to win votes. Reject any invitation to join in the harassment of those whose political views are different from ours.”

He added, “Also consider that integrity, impartiality, good character and sound judgments are qualities required for those to be chosen. Remember that no political and economic system is perfect and accept the verdict of the majority even if it differs from what one has voted in accordance with one conscience.”

The Bishop reminded the clergy, lay associates, those in pastoral care and preachers, we are warned to recognize that our basic obligation is to promote unity in our communities and therefore, to refrain from saying or doing anything likely to be interpreted as partisan politics.”

He reminded Catholics of their responsibility to give at all times and especially during the period before and during election time, moral and spiritual guidance Catholics.

“Join me in making this pre-election period one of intense prayer and fasting for ourselves and the Nation. I invite all to pray the rosary daily and also offer the sacrifice of the mass so that justice, love and peace will reign in our lives,” The Bishop said. “May Christ the King of the universe reign as King of our lives, our hearts, homes, workplaces and our beloved country Dominica,” the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Roseau stated to thunderous applause.”