‘It was a pretty successful trip’ – PM Skerrit on recent visit to UAE and Pakistan

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that during a recent trip to Pakistan he visited a university “that has interest in Dominica.”
The prime minister’s disclosure comes in the wake of reports which appeared in Pakistani media last week that Dominica had entered into an agreement with Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) to open Rawal International University Dominica in this country.
Skerrit’s remarks came during a live interview on Kairi FM’s Next Level Show over the weekend in which he described as successful, his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan with whom he said Dominica is developing relations.
“We are developing relations there and I took the opportunity to visit Pakistan where I also visited a University that has interest in Dominica and that is a massive University,” he stated. “ It is not only a University School of Medicine, but it is also a school of Pharmacology, a school of Dentistry, a school of nursing and the owner of this University they also own a hospital…”
The prime minister, however, did not specifically indicate if an agreement was made with that institution to set up a university in Dominica.
According to Skerrit, Dominica also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another group about which he also plans to provide more information in the coming week.
“I also met with the Chairman of that group who is a Dominican citizen by way of the Economic Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program,” he revealed. “I was able to meet with a number of those people who are interested in doing investments beyond just becoming citizens and this is an area we are focusing on.”
Regarding his visit to the UAE, where Dominica is participating in EXPO 2020 Dubai -the largest and longest running exposition in the world, Skerrit said:
“It was a pretty successful trip…We have been able to develop and nurture an exceptional relationship with the United Arab Emirate; we have an Embassy in Abu Dhabi [the capital of UAE],” the prime minister reported. He spoke of the kindness of that country and promised more details this week.
Citing the need to ensure that the country has the resources to meet its obligations and commitment “in this difficult time,” the prime minister said Dominica was progressing pointing to the ongoing CBI-funded hotel projects.
“Also the international airport project is on stream and in the next month you will see heightened activities taking place on the site,” he added.
But you that little corrupted boy Roosevelt Skerrit truly believe that all Dominicans are ignorant idiots!
All of a sudden you Roosevelt visited a university in Pakiston, and all of a sudden it appeared in a Pakiston newspaper that that some university have interest in Dominica.
How stupid do you think people are?
If there was anything that served as a pull to Educational institutions into Dominica; The University of The West Indies would not have flew over Dominica, and went to Antigua and a campus of the UWI in Five island Antigua.
Where are all those you lied saying you had replacement for Ross University School of Medicine?
When last you sat and drank with the Bajan Prime minister; everybody twist you around their their small finger, and then laugh in your face!
Just another lie!
Good to every body Roosevelt Skerrit I hope you watching an learn how to start building a country https://youtube.com/watch?v=tDjGA4FxfV0&feature=share
Successful “Trip” to have a good time and spend the C B I money in his bank account while the citizens of Dominica are struggling financially with no jobs and no hope for the future, jolly good show Mr PM and self appointed minister of finance spending all the peoples money on a good time. Vote for him again people he cares about you. Notice he is smiling like a big fat rat in a cheese factory while you struggle financially with no job or future. Do not forget to vote for vacationer again while he spends all your money without you.
What do all of you expect him to say after this extravaganza paid for by taxpayers money. I don’t want to hear about CBI funded hotel projects. I want to see the CBI account. These CBI funded hotel project and the free flats for Labour supporter are just massive smoke screens for massive amounts of CBI money to be channelled in to private bank account. Dominicans need to start thinking and reject Skerrits propaganda.
What do all of you expect him to say after this extravaganza paid for by taxpayers money. I don’t want to hear about CBI funded hotel projects. I want to see the CBI account. These CBI funded hotel project and the free flats for Labour supporter are just massive smoke screens for massive amounts of CBI money to be channelled in to private bank account. Dominicans need to start thinking and reject Skerrits propaganda.
Way Papa misye gade manti, gade manti. The Dominican rogue in Pakistan has no name, or his name is No Name. The signing of the MOU group has no name, or it is the No Name Group. The university in Pakistan has no name, or it maybe the Massive university. My god if you are schedule to talk to your fellow Dominicans you should have in your possession all pertinent information. He says more details in the coming week, more details next week. Wait on/for more details. I hope it is wait and not weight. If it is the latter, then krapo smoke your pipe. Did the no name host of the heng asked him what local products were exposed, and how much weight did Raymond Lawrence loose from all that wining? Misye gade manti.
According to Skerrit, Dominica also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another group about which he also plans to provide more information in the coming week.
“I also met with the Chairman of that group who is a Dominican citizen by way of the Economic Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program,” he revealed. “I was able to meet with a number of those people who are interested in doing investments beyond just becoming citizens and this is an area we are focusing on. Typical style while he try to make up a story to bamboozle the population. If you are telling these people Dominica is great for investment and all investors only invest if there are returns then why is the government and people of Dominica not investing in Dominica reap those returns. I would imagine if it is great for foreigners then the preferred stocks should be Dominica owned. Or is it the resources you speak off is because the country broke and need more money continue the passport ponzi scheme.
Important to note also is that those he met with, have no names!!!
Everything that man does is shrouded in secrecy. There is a good reason for that. Unfortunately Dominicans don’t care, as long as they get a little something here and there and the odd cup of rum.
Did he go in quarantine on his return? For his sake and mine i Hope did.
Super spreader in grandbay within 6 days
Of course not. He is much to ‘important’ for that. He and the cabal have been flaunting their own rules right from the beginning. Look where it got us. What a nice PM we have…
Skerrit……what is dat exceptional relationship that we have with de UAE?????
How has Dominica benefited or is benefiting?
The kindness of the country???…..Skerrit?
Skerrit is so vague and unassuming!
It sounds like he didn’t achieve anything that he can immediately boast off.
Perhaps de deal is not cast in stone…….yet.
I took special note of de Dominican CBI citizen who thinking of doing investment in Dominica.
what kinda investment you talking about?
what is de big secret?…..another MOU?
We De People have NEVER SEEN de so-called Dominica China MOU.
I Don’t trust Skerrit with MOU’s!!!
Stupes . I guess a very successful trip for Roosevelt Skerrit but definitely not for Dominica.
Ok he said he signed contract with a Big University from Pakistan to come to Dominica , but if he was being interviewed by a real journalist he would ask the following questions:
1. Who will be attending that big name university from Pakistan? We know when Ross was in Dominica the majority of their students were from the US, Canada etc. But no way will students from the US, Canada, India, France will come to Dominica to attend a Pakistani run university! So I guess the students will come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and maybe China. But nobody in their right mind will leave the Middle East to attend a Pakistan university in Dominica. Only if their motive is to use the so called university to come to Dominica so they could find their way to the US and the EU to do what they do best. Otherwise I see that so-called university as either a laundromat or a terrorist school
Who owns the patterned or dominion of Medical information to teach, is it western countries, the ones you named, lol. What do you mean by real Journalist, the questions you are suggesting only comes from a constricted mind. Why don’t you seek employment with The US intelligence if you can sit where you are and say, quote, “Otherwise I see that so-called university as either a laundromat or a terrorist school” see what, why don’t you get hold of your monkey mind.
DNO please allow me space to warn Dominicans about Satan, The Liar, that Jesus warned us so profusely about.
My people John 8:44 describes Satan and his characters as follows:
44 You belong to your father, the Devil, and you want to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and did not remain standing in the truth, because there is no truth in him. Whenever he lies, he speaks from what is his, because he is a liar and the father of lying.
1. Satan is a muderer. A murderer is not someone found guilty of murder but rather, one responsible for somebody’s life. We have no record of Satan found guilty for someone’s life but Jesus says he is a murderer
2. He didn’t believe in truth
3. There is no truth in him
4. Whenever he lies, he speaks from what he is
5. He is a liar period
6 He is the father of lying
That’s why I don’t believe anything that Satan says because I know the man is a damn liar and just not capable of speaking the truth
Wow, The things religion can do to a person’s mind, labeling people Satan for their convince. You seem to know all what Jesus said about Satan, what do you know about yourself, the mind that you possess, and why you took the time to write such comment Just curious, I wonder if Jesus description of what Satan is can be the appropriate description of The PM. There is also a something Jesus warned about, “Do not judge, so that you will not be judged. For with the judgment you make you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get.” (Matthew 7:1-2).
@Gary, you are the one calling the PM Satan and maybe you have your reasons for calling him so. I sure never called him Satan
What do you expect. He would say that wouldn’t he.
I hope that Skerritt tells us with which internationally recognized University is this shadow Pakistani school affiliated? When I consider the large number of promises that Skerritt has made to the citizens of Dominca and many are not fulfilled, I’ll consider what he has to say pie-in-the-sky until I can see the fruits with my own eyes or some trusted person tells me that the goods have been delivered. I recall the bypass road from Ravin Cork through Canefield to avert the landslides under the Canefield cliff. What about the tourist cruise terminal for Canefield? Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice? Never!
A lot of words to say NOTHING. This expensive trip to Dubai accomplished nothing, but the frittering of scarce money resources..The trip to the Islamabad was equally bad. A liar on the hunt for universities? Liar Skerrit, didn’t we had Ross? You were more preoccupied for Isaac to cross the floor at the time, than meeting with Ross top officials. Now you are talking about a de-recognised university from the hiding place of terrorists?? This man must be suffering from many types of mental disorders.Why not tell the world about the risks of Taliban extremist holding our passport?Your square peg in round hole. Your doltish!
YOUR WICKED SOUL!!!
Not even waiting to see the results of the useless trip, mista already calling it a success without explaining anything. But sir, I don’t blame you nuh….I blame a lazy bunch of people who are together with you fleecing the little remaining resources we have left. But when labor and Skerrit is no more these lazy bunch of parasites will know what day it is, when they will have to pay rent for the “free housing” they now live in without adequate food.