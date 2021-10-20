‘It was a pretty successful trip’ – PM Skerrit on recent visit to UAE and Pakistan

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that during a recent trip to Pakistan he visited a university “that has interest in Dominica.”

The prime minister’s disclosure comes in the wake of reports which appeared in Pakistani media last week that Dominica had entered into an agreement with Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) to open Rawal International University Dominica in this country.

Skerrit’s remarks came during a live interview on Kairi FM’s Next Level Show over the weekend in which he described as successful, his recent trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan with whom he said Dominica is developing relations.

“We are developing relations there and I took the opportunity to visit Pakistan where I also visited a University that has interest in Dominica and that is a massive University,” he stated. “ It is not only a University School of Medicine, but it is also a school of Pharmacology, a school of Dentistry, a school of nursing and the owner of this University they also own a hospital…”

The prime minister, however, did not specifically indicate if an agreement was made with that institution to set up a university in Dominica.

According to Skerrit, Dominica also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with another group about which he also plans to provide more information in the coming week.

“I also met with the Chairman of that group who is a Dominican citizen by way of the Economic Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program,” he revealed. “I was able to meet with a number of those people who are interested in doing investments beyond just becoming citizens and this is an area we are focusing on.”

Regarding his visit to the UAE, where Dominica is participating in EXPO 2020 Dubai -the largest and longest running exposition in the world, Skerrit said:

“It was a pretty successful trip…We have been able to develop and nurture an exceptional relationship with the United Arab Emirate; we have an Embassy in Abu Dhabi [the capital of UAE],” the prime minister reported. He spoke of the kindness of that country and promised more details this week.

Citing the need to ensure that the country has the resources to meet its obligations and commitment “in this difficult time,” the prime minister said Dominica was progressing pointing to the ongoing CBI-funded hotel projects.

“Also the international airport project is on stream and in the next month you will see heightened activities taking place on the site,” he added.