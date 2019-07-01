World’s richest man pays out $38bn in divorce payment

Dominica News Online - Monday, July 1st, 2019 at 10:59 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon and world’s richest man will be making his official divorce payment to his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos.

The judge is set to sign the divorce papers this week transferring 38bn in Amazon’s shares to Mackenzie. This transfer represents only a 4% stake in Amazon – the world’s largest company by market value. This will make Mackenzie the world’s fourth richest woman. For her part, she has promised to give away half to charity.

Even after the payment Bezos will still remain the world’s richest person.

Read More

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

7 Comments

  1. Just saying
    July 1, 2019

    Men, leave women alone.They are just after our assets.Mwen ca venti zor.

  2. Gouvelma
    July 1, 2019

    I wonder how much Skerritt will have to pay after the elections? The world knows that they are putting up a united front simply because of the elections. After the elections the balloon will burst.

  3. Man bites dogs
    July 1, 2019

    Sorry Dno he is one of the world richest man, But not the world richest man please educate your readers in the right and proper ways!!

    ADMIN: Read the original article (link provided in the post) which this article is based on. It clearly states Bezos will still be the world’s richest individual.

    • Dominican
      July 1, 2019

      He has a net worth of 155.6 billion dollars, Bill Gates, who is the second most richest person in the world, has a net worth of 102.8 billion dollars. Jeff would still be the richest when he is down 38 billion… making his net worth 117.6 billion dollars.

  4. KID ON THE BLOCK
    July 1, 2019

    Yes, Who have it, Have it.

  5. Lord help us
    July 1, 2019

    This is why men don’t wanna get married, it is not commitment we fraid, it’s divorce that scary.

    • Joseph Johnxviujhybg
      July 1, 2019

      It is the other way around. Women do not want to get married because men are unreliable. a set of unreliable wicked people (uwp ?)

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.