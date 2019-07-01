World’s richest man pays out $38bn in divorce payment

Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon and world’s richest man will be making his official divorce payment to his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos.
The judge is set to sign the divorce papers this week transferring 38bn in Amazon’s shares to Mackenzie. This transfer represents only a 4% stake in Amazon – the world’s largest company by market value. This will make Mackenzie the world’s fourth richest woman. For her part, she has promised to give away half to charity.
Even after the payment Bezos will still remain the world’s richest person.
7 Comments
Men, leave women alone.They are just after our assets.Mwen ca venti zor.
I wonder how much Skerritt will have to pay after the elections? The world knows that they are putting up a united front simply because of the elections. After the elections the balloon will burst.
Sorry Dno he is one of the world richest man, But not the world richest man please educate your readers in the right and proper ways!!
ADMIN: Read the original article (link provided in the post) which this article is based on. It clearly states Bezos will still be the world’s richest individual.
He has a net worth of 155.6 billion dollars, Bill Gates, who is the second most richest person in the world, has a net worth of 102.8 billion dollars. Jeff would still be the richest when he is down 38 billion… making his net worth 117.6 billion dollars.
Yes, Who have it, Have it.
This is why men don’t wanna get married, it is not commitment we fraid, it’s divorce that scary.
It is the other way around. Women do not want to get married because men are unreliable. a set of unreliable wicked people (uwp ?)