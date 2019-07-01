World’s richest man pays out $38bn in divorce payment

Jeff Bezos owner of Amazon and world’s richest man will be making his official divorce payment to his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos.

The judge is set to sign the divorce papers this week transferring 38bn in Amazon’s shares to Mackenzie. This transfer represents only a 4% stake in Amazon – the world’s largest company by market value. This will make Mackenzie the world’s fourth richest woman. For her part, she has promised to give away half to charity.

Even after the payment Bezos will still remain the world’s richest person.

