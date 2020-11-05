ITSS students and their families encouraged to remain in quarantine

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, is encouraging students of the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) and their families to remain in quarantine until Friday 13th November 2020.

He was speaking during an interview with state-owned DBS Radio.

This action was taken following recent reports of a teacher from that learning institution who tested positive for Covid-19.

In fact, three (3) schools on the west coast of Dominica – the ITSS, the Mahaut Primary School and the Massacre/Canefield Primary School – have all suspended operations until November 9th, 2020, amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases in Dominica.

“I think we are pretty much stable; we have completed all the contacts for the ITSS school which was a little bit of a bother for us, but all the remaining came back this morning; they were all negative,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “That’s good news but we are still encouraging the students from the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School and their families to remain quarantined until Friday [November 13].”

According to Dr. McIntyre, officials of the Ministry of Health are happy that all the contacts from the ITSS tested negative.

He also mentioned that there are no new contacts testing positive in the Mahaut area, “so that’s good news for us as well.”

“We continue our vigilance and surveillance and whatever information we have, we will bring to the people whenever we have to bring it to the people,” the Minister of Health stated.